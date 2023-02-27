OTHERS SAY: What does it take to be president?

The Baltimore Sun

In announcing her decision to run for president in 2024, former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley, suggested that candidates over the age of 75 should have to undergo a mental competency test. It was an obvious dig at both President Joe Biden, who is 80 years old, and fellow Republican Donald Trump, who is 76. Haley, 51, would like voters to see her as representing generational change.

Yet Haley's political jab raises real questions: What qualities make for a good United States president, and how can voters know if someone possesses them or not?

Should a president be brilliant? More a person-of-the-people? Empathetic? Self-centered? Set in beliefs or flexible? An argument can be made for any of the above or some combination. A brave president is willing to visit Ukraine despite the obvious physical peril that presents. A brilliant one might have discovered a better path to peace. Or not. Maybe an egotist wins the day. Just look at the CEOs of the world's most successful companies. Lacking in self-confidence they are generally not.

Can we even trust they are who they present themselves to be? Take the cautionary tale of George Santos, the make-believe man chosen by voters to be their U.S. representative in New York's 3rd Congressional District. His baldfaced lies about himself and his background before, during and after last fall's political campaign are only now, post election, coming to light. What good is a cognitive assessment if the candidate misrepresents reality?

Americans must begin to think of office seekers the way large corporations look at candidates for management posts or the way colleges consider student admissions. Standardized testing by reliable third parties sources could have a role, but it should not necessarily be the biggest one. Americans deserve much, much more--work history, high school transcripts, background checks and tax returns. If this requires an act of Congress then so be it. Is there any decision Americans make that is more important?

We can debate what qualities we're looking for in a commander-in-chief. Personnel managers have always done the same with hirings. But no one can make an informed decision without knowing the facts. What's missing right now is, not how quickly a candidate can recall and not how fast you can multiply $1,238 by six (an actual sample question on a cognitive test, by the way), but something much more basic: What exactly makes you qualified for the job? Please submit documentation.