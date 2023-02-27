Owens Corning plans new Russellville facility, 50 new jobs

Owens Corning, the building and construction materials maker based in Toledo, Ohio, announced plans Monday to build a 150,000-square-foot facility in Russellville that will bring 50 new jobs over the next two years, a news release said.

“This new facility will advance our ability to create sustainable solutions in the building materials industry and better serve the growing needs of our customers,” Rodney Wideman, vice president and general manager of Foam Insulation, Owens Corning, said in the release. “We are excited to join the Russellville community and have appreciated the continued support and partnership with the State of Arkansas.”

Production at the new factory is scheduled to start in Russellville in 2025. The company will make foam insulation there "for applications spanning commercial and residential building," the release said.

The project will be Owens Corning’s third expansion in two years in Arkansas. In February 2021, Owens Corning announced that it would build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fort Smith to produce fiberglass composite materials. In October 2022, the company announced a second expansion at the Fort Smith facility to invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction that would lead to the creation of 50 new jobs, the release said.

“The team at AEDC is pleased to once again work with Owens Corning and to welcome the company to Russellville,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Russellville continues to make great strides toward becoming an even more attractive community to call home and operate a business, and today we celebrate the results of their efforts. My congratulations to the Chamber, Alliance, and local leaders for their work in attracting Owens Corning to the community.”