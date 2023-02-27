Panel of advocacy group leaders share concerns about LEARNS Act

More public debate over Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ proposed omnibus education bill, the Arkansas LEARNS Act, is needed, four leaders representing state advocacy groups said on Monday.

Speakers with the Arkansas Policy Panel, Arkansas Citizens First Congress, Arkansas Education Association and Disability Rights Arkansas voiced various concerns over Senate Bill 294 and its quick journey through the Legislature at the Arkansas Education Association building in Little Rock.

The bill was filed on Feb. 20 and cleared the state Senate in less than one week.

“Combining all of these changes into one omnibus and rushing this legislation through so quickly makes it seem as though there’s an effort to limit debate on perhaps the most sweeping overhaul of our state’s education system in recent memory,” said the education policy director with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, Olivia Gardner.

“And this is about accountability, transparency and collaboration,” Carol Fleming, president of the Arkansas Education Association, added. “Why do we have to push a bill through so quickly that has taken, as we’ve been told, two years to develop? So you’ve had two years to develop something you want to push through with less than a week’s time to the public.”

All of the speakers said they agree with some parts of the bill.

But Bill Kopsky, executive director of Arkansas Public Policy and Arkansas Citizens First Congress, argued that the public had been misled about it.

“This bill is being sold as a public education bill about literacy, and that’s not the way that we read the bill. We read the bill as actually not having very much to do with public education other than dismantling an awful lot of it and privatizing it in the form of vouchers and a massive expansion of charter schools that we’ve not talked enough about,” he said.

Kopsky said he saw two components in the bill that focus on literacy, and he said both are partially funded. “We think what this bill really is is a school privatization bill, and we should just call it that,” he said. “And we should just peel out the parts around public education and run a separate ‘improving public education’ bill.”

Also, according to Kopsky, SB294 contains a provision that would “coerce, encourage, really push schools that are rated D and F into entering into contracts with for-profit companies or private charter operators.”

He said that provision would impact over 300 schools in the state that have a D or F rating. Kopsky said most of the schools are ranked so low due to poverty.

“The largest indicator of a student's performance in school, by far, is family income,” Kopsky said.

He said, overall, the bill needs to focus on funding more evidence-based solutions and provide clear expectations about the long-term cost of reforms.

RURAL STUDENTS

Fleming, with the Arkansas Education Association, said SB294 would hurt rural students.

Even if a voucher covered their tuition, many of those students do not have transportation to schools other than the public school they are zoned to attend, she said. So those students would not benefit from the school choice that proponents of Arkansas LEARNS say it offers.

Tom Masseau, the director of Disability Rights Arkansas, was concerned about transportation, too. He said alternate transportation, even rideshare programs, would not be accessible for all.

Fleming also pointed out that the proposed bill did not benefit from educators’ input.

She said, as of noon Monday, she hadn’t heard from the governor or the bill’s sponsor — Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville — though she had tried to contact them several times.

Another concern Fleming voiced about the bill is its lack of written support and pay raises for other school employees, including classroom support staff, nurses, nutrition workers, social workers and bus drivers.

“Intent is all well and good, but, if it's not written, they don’t have to be held accountable to it,” she said.

All four speakers agreed the $50,000 starting salary for teachers that would be implemented if the bill becomes law would place a financial burden on rural and small schools as well.

DISABLED STUDENTS

Masseau said the proposed legislation does not include certain provisions for students with disabilities. More specifically, he said it doesn’t provide for the training of school resource officers in making threat assessments and responding to mental health crises.

“We agree, at Disability Rights Arkansas, that we need a strong education system to provide for all Arkansans as they leave high school to pursue their hopes and dreams,” Masseau said. “However, in reviewing the LEARNS bill proposed by Gov. Sanders and Senator Davis last week, those opportunities are not provided to students with disabilities.”

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Gardner, with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said the bill fails to address early childhood education, too.

“My work focuses on early childhood education, and I believe this bill does not go far enough to address the crisis facing our state,” she said. “There is no money in this bill for increasing access and affordability for childhood education.”