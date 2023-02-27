Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: North Little Rock stabbing kills man

by Remington Miller | Today at 10:08 a.m.
FILE — A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this 2019 file photo.

North Little Rock police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man on Sunday afternoon.

The man was found with “multiple stab wounds” just after 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East Bethany Road, a news release from the department states. 

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital where he later died, authorities said. 

“A person of interest has been identified in this incident and is currently in custody,” the release states. However, police didn’t immediately name the person who was in custody. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Police asked that anyone with information in relation to the stabbing contact the department by calling the tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams by calling (501) 771-7167.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT