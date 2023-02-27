Rainbow for Girls group installs officers in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- On Jan. 21, the members of Siloam Springs Assembly No. 11, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, held an Installation of officers, with Emalyne "Ema" Campbell being installed as the Worthy Advisor for this term.

Campbell is the daughter of Pablo and Alada Valencia and the granddaughter of Kerrie and Lee Campbell, all of Springdale.

The following were elected or appointed to these offices: Halle Wilhite, Worthy Associate Advisor; Journey Boyd, Charity; Stefanie Rios, Hope; Rylee Kinnaman, Faith; Patti Eiland, Mother Advisor; and Pablo Valencia, Rainbow Dad.

Also installed were the members of the Adult Advisory Board for a one-year term: Board Chair Maribeth Reisbeck, Secretary Elizabeth Reisbeck, Treasurer Julie Lewis, Liz Kinnaman and Michael Lewis. Tabitha Price and Erica Springer also serve on the board, along with Patti Eiland as Mother Advisor.

Ema's theme for her term is "Generosity is Love". Her motto is "Encourage one another and build each other up". Her scripture is 1 John 3:18 - Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth." Shriners Children's Pediatric Orthotics and Prosthetic Services and the NWA Food Bank are her service projects.

In addition to the installation, the girls were recognized for their service hours to others (their church, nonprofits, other Masonic groups, the community, medical facilities, local businesses, family members, etc.). Over 108 hours were recorded over the past few months by five young ladies. Every hour of service is worth 10 points with more points awarded if they do service individually. Each member receives a special pin for every 1,000 points they earn.

The Rainbow Girls organization is for young ladies between 10 and 21. It is a faith-based, nondenominational organization that puts an emphasis on service to others, leadership skills, public speaking and memorization skills, among many other lifelong benefits. It provides mentors as well as mentoring opportunities. People can learn more about the organization by contacting Eiland at 479-228-1992 or Lewis at 469-644-4134. Information is also available at gorainbow.org and ariorg.org.