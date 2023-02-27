Razorbacks fall to 8th in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell two places to No. 8 in USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

It was the first update to the poll since the preseason. The Razorbacks (5-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 12-3 loss to Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

Arkansas defeated Eastern Illinois 13-2 in seven innings and 10-3 prior to Sunday's loss. The Razorbacks also defeated Grambling State 9-7 on Tuesday after trailing 7-2 in the fifth inning.

Arkansas is scheduled to play four more home games this week — against Illinois State on Wednesday, and against Wright State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — as part of an 18-game homestand.

It is the 78th consecutive coaches poll to include the Razorbacks, dating to 2017. They have been ranked in the top 10 in 33 of the last 34 polls.

Arkansas is one of nine SEC teams ranked this week. Six SEC teams are ranked in the top eight.

No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Tennessee held the top two spots in the poll. Wake Forest of the ACC and Stanford of the Pac-12 are ranked third and fourth, respectively, followed in order by four SEC teams: Ole Miss, Florida, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

Texas A&M fell 14 places to No. 18 after a 1-3 week that included a mid-week loss to Lamar and a series loss to Portland — both at home. Alabama and South Carolina are both undefeated and entered the poll at 22nd and 23rd, respectively.

Auburn, Georgia and Missouri received votes in the poll but were unranked.

Oklahoma State fell from eighth to 13th and TCU remained ranked 17th. The Razorbacks lost 18-6 to TCU and defeated Oklahoma State 18-1 at the College Baseball Showdown on Opening Weekend.

Texas, which lost 3-2 to Arkansas in the season opener, fell out of the poll. The Longhorns (3-4) were ranked 24th in the preseason.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, Feb. 27

1. LSU (6-1)

2. Tennessee (6-2)

3. Wake Forest (9-0)

4. Stanford (5-2)

5. Ole Miss (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Vanderbilt (5-3)

8. Arkansas (5-2)

9. East Carolina (5-1)

10. Louisville (6-1)

11. Virginia Tech (5-2)

12. UCLA (5-2)

13. Oklahoma State (4-3)

14. Virginia (7-0)

15. Florida State (6-1)

16. Texas Tech (8-0)

17. TCU (4-3)

18. Texas A&M (4-3)

19. Miami (7-1)

20. North Carolina State (7-0)

21. North Carolina (4-3)

22. Alabama (8-0)

23. South Carolina (8-0)

24. Oregon State (6-1)

25. Maryland (3-4)

Dropped Out: Southern Miss (19), Texas (24), Oregon (25)