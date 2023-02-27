Remember the runner who founded Chase Race and Paws in Conway?





About 100 dogs, a raccoon in a stroller and lots of humans took part in Don Potter's first Chase Race and Paws footraces in March 2006. Among them was Potter's toy poodle, Killer.

Including a 1-mile sprint for dogs on leashes and a more serious 2-mile footrace for humans, that first Chase Race raised money for charities and brought a lot of merriment to a parking lot on a chilly Saturday morning in Conway. Among laughter and joking and canines of all kinds wagging their whole bodies, one human was overheard to say, "Here, hold my dog" before lining up with the human pack.

The race grew out of Potter's determination to serve others and celebrate life despite his own tragedies. His 13-year-old son, Chase, and then Cheryl, his wife, had died by suicide five months apart in 2005.

That first race "turned out to be wonderful," Potter said. "We raised $4,500 in excess of our cost of the race." The organizers kept $500 for seed money for the 2007 event and donated $2,000 to Arkansas Children's Hospital for brain-trauma research and $2,000 to a Conway animal shelter. Chase, a lively boy who loved animals, had been undone by two traumatic brain injuries.

Chase Race became an annual event and the state 2-mile championship run for the Arkansas Road Runners Club of America Grand Prix series (arkrrca.com). Interesting animals showed up, to, including a llama.

Potter died in 2022, but his race lives on. The 18th annual events begin at 8 a.m. March 11 in Simon Park in downtown Conway and benefit Compass Academy and Conway Animal Welfare Shelter.

Along with the chip-timed 2-mile run/walk with age division awards and the 1-mile race for leashed pets, organizers plan the usual pet costume contest and kids' activities, hot dogs and other snacks and sponsor booths, giveaways and music. Animal adoption organizations will explain their work and show pets available for adoption.

More information is at compassacademyconway.org.

Here is a shortcut link to the registration page: arkansasonline.com/227chase/.



