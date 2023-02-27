Rogers woman sentenced to 22 years in prison after parking lot incident involving police

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday in connection with an incident where she attempted to flee from police.

Melody George, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to battery, killing or injuring animals used by law enforcement, aggravated assault, two counts of criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving and resisting arrest.

Bentonville police officers were called Feb. 17, 2020, to the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., according to a probable cause affidavit. A caller reported two adults were in the back of a Pontiac Montana possibly doing drugs, according to the affidavit.

Sayer Smith, a Bentonville police officer, approached the vehicle and knocked on one of the windows, according to the affidavit. A man opened the door and the officer saw a plastic bag in the man's right hand, according to the affidavit. George was in the car with the man, according to the affidavit.

Smith asked to search the vehicle, but the two declined the request. Smith requested another officer come to the scene with his police dog, according to the affidavit.

George jumped in the driver's seat, put the key in the ignition and attempted to shift the vehicle into drive, according to the affidavit. Smith grabbed the gear shift and ordered George to stop, the affidavit states.

Michael Alexander, another Bentonville officer, arrived at the scene with police dog Bico, according to the affidavit. Alexander released his dog into the vehicle after George failed to comply with orders, according to the affidavit.

George drove forward and hit a light pole in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

George put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated into the front bumper of Alexander's patrol vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Smith saw the man attempting to flee and apprehended him, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced George to 12 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Green previously sentenced George to 10 years for violating the terms of her probation. The sentences will be served consecutively.