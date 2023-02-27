Sanders to appoint Little Rock OB-GYN as Arkansas' surgeon general

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday she will appoint Dr. Kay Chandler to serve as Arkansas' surgeon general.

Chandler has served as an OB-GYN at Cornerstore Clinic in Little Rock since 1997 and has been named the best OB-GYN by Little Rock Family Magazine.

Sanders said Chandler will bring strong leadership and years of medical expertise to the state Department of Health.

“Dr. Chandler is a skilled, qualified OB-GYN who has spent decades serving women across Arkansas," Sanders said. "I promised that when I was elected governor, Arkansas would not have mask mandates or vaccine mandates, and we would not shut down churches and schools because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility. I look forward to working together to protect the health, well-being, and individual freedoms of Arkansans.”

The state's former surgeon general Greg Bledsoe announced his resignation Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Bledsoe had served in the post since 2015. He was appointed as the state's surgeon general by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Bledsoe lost a bid for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in May 2022.