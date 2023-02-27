Sixth Street bridge in downtown Little Rock scheduled to open on March 5

After it was closed for reconstruction in April, the new Sixth Street bridge in Little Rock is set to partially reopen in March after contractor Kiewit Massman Construction met its schedule to demolish and reconstruct the bridge in 11 months.

The Department of Transportation announced last week that, weather permitting, the bridge will open on March 5 as part of the next phase in the 30 Crossing project on Interstate 30.

The new phase includes traffic pattern changes that will be in place through late 2024, when the bridge is expected to open to full traffic patterns.

Pattern changes until then include closing the off-ramp to Ninth Street and opening the I-30 westbound off-ramp (Exit 140) to Sixth Street.

Construction crews will close access to the Sixth Street bridge from the frontage roads, as well as Collins and Ferry streets.

When taking the new Sixth Street off-ramp, I-30 westbound traffic can choose to continue onto the southbound frontage road or take the left turn across the Sixth Street bridge to access downtown Little Rock.

The southbound frontage road will be closed between Fourth and Sixth streets.

To access Sixth Street, southbound traffic can take River Market Avenue and Ferry Street.

Northbound frontage road traffic can turn east on Sixth Street or continue northbound on the frontage road.

Frontage roads and Sixth Street traffic will not have access to the Sixth Street Bridge.

Work began on the bridge and other parts of the first phase of the 30 crossing project in September 2020. In addition to replacing the Arkansas River bridge, 30 Crossing includes improvements to a section of I-40 in North Little Rock.

The overall 30 Crossing project -- designed to widen the I-30 corridor to 10 lanes between Interstate 530 in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock -- is targeted to be completed by July 2025.