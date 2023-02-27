BASKETBALL

Philander Smith men lose in title game

Andre Brunt hit the second of two free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining to give the host Tougaloo Bulldogs a 62-61 victory over the Philander Smith Panthers in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference men's tournament in Jackson, Miss.

The Panthers (22-7) had tied the game with 0.5 seconds left but fouled on the inbounds play allowing Brunt to hit the game-winner.

Cameron Copeland and Trajan Fielder each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs. Christione Rufus scored 15 points to pace the Panthers, while Raymond Reese added 13 points and Rayonte Childs 10 points.

Childs was selected to the all-tournament team.

Panthers fall in final

Katie Blackmon hit a putback jumper in the final seconds to lift the Rust College Bearcats to a 51-50 victory over the Philander Smith Panthers in the finals of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference women's tournament in Jackson, Miss.

Rust advances to the NAIA National Championship, which begins March 7.

Niya McGuire led the Bearcats with 14 points and Blackmon grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to lead Rust to its second consecutive tournament title. All-GCAC player Myia Yelder scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Philander Smith (23-6). Dasia Turner scored a team-high 13 points for the Panthers while Meleana Williams added 11 points.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOFTBALL

UCA closes out tournament with win

The University of Central Arkansas capped off a 4-0 weekend at the Michelle Short Memorial Classic with a 7-6 win over South Dakota State on Sunday at Farris Field in Conway.

UCA (11-2) fell behind early as South Dakota State (9-6) scored two runs in the top of the first. The Bears responded with a pair of RBI singles and a solo home run by Morgan Nelson to take a 4-2 lead.

The Jackrabbits scored twice in the second and once in the third inning to regain the lead, 5-4. Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning, UCA's Kylie Griffin hit a two-run home run to left center field to put the Bears ahead.

-- Sam Lane

Bulldogs silence UAPB's bats in shutout

Three Yale pitchers held the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to just two hits to stroll to a 5-0 victory on the final day of the Hub City Challenge at the USM Softball Complex in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Nicole Conway gave up 1 hit and struck out 5 in 4 innings for Yale (2-3), which got a pair of run-scoring singles from Libby Peoples and Maddie Latta in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs then pushed across three runs in the fourth, highlighted by Willa Ferrer's two-run home run, to essentially put the game away. Hanna Turner and Emma Taylor allowed one hit total in three innings of relief in the win.

Jada Carhee and Desiree Bumpers had the lone hits for UAPB (2-9). Lee Ann Raney took the loss on the mound but was effective. The freshman yielded 4 hits and struck out 4 while walking 5 in a complete game.

-- Erick Taylor