Super Quiz: Alaska

1. What strait separates Alaska from Russia?

2. Name the capital city.

3. What Canadian territory borders Alaska to the east?

4. What is the largest city in Alaska?

5. Identify Alaska's largest island.

6. This peak is the highest in North America.

7. The state is nicknamed "The Last --------."

8. Name either of the two star symbols on the state flag.

9. Alaska is not divided into counties; it is divided into ----------.

ANSWERS

1. Bering Strait

2. Juneau

3. Yukon Territory

4. Anchorage

5. Kodiak Island

6. Denali (formerly Mount McKinley)

7. Frontier

8. The North Star (Polaris) and the Big Dipper

9. Boroughs