T2 pandemic production wins Obie for innovation

The 66th Obie Awards will recognize TheatreSquared's virtual pandemic co-production of "Russian Troll Farm" for "digital+virtual+hybrid production" during ceremonies tonight in New York City. The ceremony -- the first after a three-year hiatus -- is presented by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards.

"The judges reviewed over 400 productions over the last three seasons," the Wing announced in its statement. "We look forward to finally gathering in person to celebrate the artistic excellence and resilience of the amazing artists and theater companies that make up the Off- and Off-Off-Broadway community."

The recognition is the first Obie Award for a theater in the state of Arkansas. "Russian Troll Farm" was also named a coveted Critic's Pick in The New York Times.

The show, according to a November 2020 What's Up! story, takes place at the Internet Research Agency, where "professional internet trolls work for days at a time to influence American popular opinion, creating the illusion of consensus --or conflict. 'Russian Troll Farm' imagines the daily lives of these workers as they invent characters, stage conflicts and create conspiracies. What happens to your grasp on the truth when your whole job is lying? How does your identity shift when you impersonate Americans for a living?"

TheatreSquared supported playwright Sarah Gancher in developing "Russian Troll Farm" at the all-virtual 2020 Arkansas New Play Festival in June of that year, just months after in-person performances were indefinitely postponed, says T2 spokesperson Andrea Newby. In October, the company joined forces with Theater Works Hartford, in association with The Civilians, to co-produce the new play's world premiere, directed by Jared Mezzocchi and Elizabeth Williamson. The play will open a live, in-person production beginning this week with the same directing team at Geva Theatre Center in New York.

"Sanctuary City" by Martyna Majok, the next production in TheatreSquared's season, will also be honored at the ceremony with a Playwriting Award.

For information, visit www.ObieAwards.com.