The anatomy of a speech: Former speechwriter to discuss Hillary Rodham Clinton's iconic 1995 speech

Lissa Muscatine, a former White House speechwriter who led the drafting of First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 1995 speech to the Fourth U.N. World Conference on Women, will talk about that speech at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

Women from around the globe gathered on Sept. 5, 1995, in a suburb of Beijing, China, for the conference — to address the challenges women confronted.

Some in the administration and Congress did not want Clinton to speak, expressing concern that it would affect diplomatic relations with China. Even some human rights activists did not want her to go. They thought her presence would be viewed as a sign of conciliation with a hostile regime.

Clinton flew to Beijing anyway, delivering a speech that some historians say did two things: it helped galvanize the women’s equality movement, and it became a part of a theme she referenced in the decades ahead as she pursued her own political career.

The Clinton Presidential Center event on Wednesday is called "'Women’s Rights Are Human Rights, Once and For All’: The Story of a Speech.” Mike Hemphill, director of Leadership Development at the Clinton Foundation, will facilitate the conversation.

The event will be held in person and live streamed from the historic, red brick Sturgis Hall on the Clinton Presidential Center campus. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual viewing at https://bit.ly/3EFer6O.