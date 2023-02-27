Three times convicted, Tenessee man pleads not guilty in Fayetteville bank heist





FAYETTEVILLE -- A Tennessee man pleaded not guilty in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday to robbing a Fayetteville bank in January.

Danny Ray Madison, 57, of Nashville, Tenn., was arrested in connection with the Jan. 10 robbery, according to information from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Madison is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to court documents.

He was given an initial court date of July 5 before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Officers were called to First Security Bank at 3443 W. Wedington Drive at 8:39 a.m. on Jan. 10, according to police. Madison went into the bank and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving, police said.

He threatened bank employees with a gun and kept one hand in his pocket, according to a preliminary report. He handed an employee a bag and demanded money from both of the bank tellers' cash drawers, the report said.

Madison left the bank and walked through the parking lot near the Walmart Neighborhood Market just south of the bank, police said. Officers began a search of the area and an employee at a nearby motel said he believed a man matching the photograph taken during the robbery had been there the previous night. He identified the man as Madison.

Madison was found on surveillance video from the Jefferson Bus Lines building at 3075 W. Wedington Drive. A clerk at the bus terminal said Madison had been in the building asking about a bus ticket. The clerk said Madison left the bus station in a taxi, but left a backpack at the bus station.

Police said investigators began watching the bus station and saw a taxi enter the parking lot with Madison inside. Madison entered the bus station and was taken into custody. Police said Madison was wearing clothing that matched those in the bank robbery photos and had a large amount of cash in his pockets.

Police said Madison admitted to investigators he robbed the bank on Wedington Drive, and he had come to Fayetteville with the purpose of robbing a bank. According to the report, Madison told police he had told the bank clerks that he had a gun, but did not actually have one during the robbery.

Police said Madison has a history of other bank robberies with prior convictions in 1995, 2002 and 2012.



