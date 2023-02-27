UAM has ceramics, sculpture spectacle

"You Can Go In, But You Will Never Come Out," an exhibition of ceramics and sculptures by Lisa Floryshak, is on display in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The exhibition will run through April 4.

An internationally exhibiting artist living in Bald Knob, Floryshak is also an assistant professor of art at Arkansas State University-Beebe.

"Floryshak's artistic process combines her research on journeys through the Taklamakan Desert, or the 'Sea of Death,' in China with her everyday life. The objects she has made are symbolic of the trials that merchants, monks or archaeologists had to endure in caravans in this region juxtaposed with events from her life that are reflective of the dark night of the soul and absolute faith," according to a news release.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in visual art from SUNY New Paltz and a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Manhattanville College. She is a Ph.D. candidate in the Heritage Studies program at Arkansas State University. She has also completed post-graduate work at numerous colleges and universities throughout the United States.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery's hours are Mondays from 9-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.