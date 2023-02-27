Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Feb. 16-22.
Feb. 16
TJ Michael Holum, 29, and Wenwen Ding, 29, both of Fayetteville
Carson Alexander Reed, 22, Rogers, and Meredith Louise Ellenwood, 22, Greenwood
Dylan Lee Weaver, 20, Wesley, and Irina Vladimirovna Girenko, 19, Lowell
Feb. 17
Lorenzo De Jesus Castaneda Franco, 35, and Kathryn Duree Boyden, 51, both of Springdale
James David Chance, 69, Springdale, and Cynthia Jo Hollis, 68, Greenwood
Tyler Michael Engelkes, 31, and Victoria Catalina Birchfield, 30, both of Winslow
Carlos Escobar-Flores, 43, and Iris Consuelo Mendoza Garza, 48, both of Springdale
Andrew Scott Futch, 35, and Jordan Elizabeth Gibson, 29, both of Springdale
Orvid Christian Rayne Chavezs Green, 21, and Alyssa Renee Byford, 21, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Maciel Mejia, 28, and Jaqueline Guadalupe Cervantes, 28, both of Springdale
Zane Aleksander Marcinkovich, 22, The Woodlands, Texas, and Rachel Celine Miller, 23, Aubrey, Texas
Johnathan Raya, 23, and Vanessa Christine Bland, 22, both of Springdale
Erik Lamar Smith, 39, and Vanessa Lea Powers, 38, both of Springdale
Daniel K Tu, 38, and Holly LaChae Thompson, 26, both of Rogers
Cameron Scott Umbarger, 32, and Megan Denise Williams, 26, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 21
Jose Antonio Chavez, 43, and Silvia Munoz Hernandez, 46, both of Springdale
Lucas Allen Gaeddert, 27, and Brooke Ashley Davis, 27, both of Fayetteville
Hollis Edgar Hardin, 23, and Brook Nicole Bowen, 22, both of Lincoln
Khunnab Ly, 38, and Sopheakkanara Ang, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Jesus Raul Marquez-Guerrero, 55, and Natasha Dawn Marquez, 45, both of Fayetteville
Thomas Lee McCoy, 66, Fayetteville, and Elizabeth Bernell Reitzel, 63, Springdale
Bradley Kendall Sargent, 42, and Kasie Rhiannon Lowery, 42, both of Prairie Grove
Feb. 22
Phileas Takushi Eleas, and Zatina Harry, 28, both of Springdale
John Michael Gonzalez-Lopez, 26, and Genesis Fabell Ordonez-Guzman, 25, both of Springdale
Gaston Marshall, 31, and Biktok James, 33, both of Springdale
Robert John Welsch, 29, and Katherine Ann Rippetoe, 29, both of Prairie Grove