Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Feb. 16-22.

Feb. 16

TJ Michael Holum, 29, and Wenwen Ding, 29, both of Fayetteville

Carson Alexander Reed, 22, Rogers, and Meredith Louise Ellenwood, 22, Greenwood

Dylan Lee Weaver, 20, Wesley, and Irina Vladimirovna Girenko, 19, Lowell

Feb. 17

Lorenzo De Jesus Castaneda Franco, 35, and Kathryn Duree Boyden, 51, both of Springdale

James David Chance, 69, Springdale, and Cynthia Jo Hollis, 68, Greenwood

Tyler Michael Engelkes, 31, and Victoria Catalina Birchfield, 30, both of Winslow

Carlos Escobar-Flores, 43, and Iris Consuelo Mendoza Garza, 48, both of Springdale

Andrew Scott Futch, 35, and Jordan Elizabeth Gibson, 29, both of Springdale

Orvid Christian Rayne Chavezs Green, 21, and Alyssa Renee Byford, 21, both of Fayetteville

Carlos Maciel Mejia, 28, and Jaqueline Guadalupe Cervantes, 28, both of Springdale

Zane Aleksander Marcinkovich, 22, The Woodlands, Texas, and Rachel Celine Miller, 23, Aubrey, Texas

Johnathan Raya, 23, and Vanessa Christine Bland, 22, both of Springdale

Erik Lamar Smith, 39, and Vanessa Lea Powers, 38, both of Springdale

Daniel K Tu, 38, and Holly LaChae Thompson, 26, both of Rogers

Cameron Scott Umbarger, 32, and Megan Denise Williams, 26, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 21

Jose Antonio Chavez, 43, and Silvia Munoz Hernandez, 46, both of Springdale

Lucas Allen Gaeddert, 27, and Brooke Ashley Davis, 27, both of Fayetteville

Hollis Edgar Hardin, 23, and Brook Nicole Bowen, 22, both of Lincoln

Khunnab Ly, 38, and Sopheakkanara Ang, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Jesus Raul Marquez-Guerrero, 55, and Natasha Dawn Marquez, 45, both of Fayetteville

Thomas Lee McCoy, 66, Fayetteville, and Elizabeth Bernell Reitzel, 63, Springdale

Bradley Kendall Sargent, 42, and Kasie Rhiannon Lowery, 42, both of Prairie Grove

Feb. 22

Phileas Takushi Eleas, and Zatina Harry, 28, both of Springdale

John Michael Gonzalez-Lopez, 26, and Genesis Fabell Ordonez-Guzman, 25, both of Springdale

Gaston Marshall, 31, and Biktok James, 33, both of Springdale

Robert John Welsch, 29, and Katherine Ann Rippetoe, 29, both of Prairie Grove