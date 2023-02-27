Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 13

El Trompo Loco

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink does not have hot water. Hot water is not available.

Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator (salsas) lacks a thermometer. Food employee lacks hair protection. Light bulbs do not have protection (broken). Retail food permit has expired.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: In deli area, an employee submerged a food storage container in the sanitizing solution after manually washing and rinsing for approximately 10 seconds.

Noncritical violations: Circular floor fan shroud in bakery area lacks cleaning. The ceiling air vent shrouds near mechanical ventilation hoods lack cleaning.

Kum & Go

1875 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drink cup stored in back food preparation area lacks a lid and is not stored in designated area.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wristwatch and another food employee is wearing a bracelet. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Two food employees lack beard restraints.

Morelia Mexican Restaurant

304 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: There are five sealed plastic bottles of juice (16 oz.) for sale. Juice is elaborated in unapproved facility. Gelatinas prepared last Wednesday do not have date marked, same with salsa verde, salsa roja and tamales.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2- 102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. Food employee lacks hair protection. Retail food permit is not posted in public view.

Spring Street Grill

103 Spring St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Taqueria Guanajuato

103 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from a cup without lid in food prep area. Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with bare hands when he cuts tomatoes to prepare ceviche. Canned food of tomato ketchup, 7 lb., is dented in the seal/lid. Dry jamaica is stored in original plastic bag of cow food.

Noncritical violations: Tongue is thawing in container with standing water at room temperature. Hose attached to service (mop) sink without a vacuum breaker.

Feb. 14

Chuy's

642 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks handwashing signs at three handwashing sinks.

E-Z Mart - Food Store

2803 Main Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce test strips. There was a translucent substance coming from behind the stainless steel cover of the soda fountain, there was a green buildup around the seals of the exterior self-serve ice cooler, ceiling tiles in the back room above the soda machine are stained and there is a buildup of a white substance on the mat under the soda syrup boxes. The dumpster lid was open upon arrival.

Faby's Taqueria

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2- 102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. Screen door lacks repair.

Jason's Deli

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Johnson Market

2503 Main Drive, Suite 6, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Prepared food items in the glass slider were lacking date-markings.

Green Submarine

1830 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Pho Thanh II

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two canned foods of bamboo are dented on the lid/seal.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop is stored on top of ice machine. Surfaces of interior of cooler, ice machine and soda nozzles have food debris and are not clean.

Root Elementary School

1529 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wrist watch. Employee toilet room door is not fully closed (self-closing spring is disconnected).

Schlotzsky's Deli

2548 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A shelf for storing sacks of bulk sourdough mix is less than 6 inches from the floor.

Slim Chickens

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Taco Bell

331 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired 12/30/2020.

Tacos El Jefe

169 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: There was a bucket and sponge in the handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: Several items in the large stainless lacked date-marking.

Taqueria Leo's

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. Faucet in three-compartment sink does not work properly (closed properly).

Feb. 15

Acapulco Restaurant

1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Cooked chicken breast at 66 degrees, cooked beef at 64 degrees, chip salsa at 54 degrees, ice bath container with food items only touch the bottom of container.

Noncritical violations: Manual can opener has food debris.

Auntie Anne's Pretzels / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

644 W. Dickson St., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A storage container of frankfurters located in upright refrigerator is date marked 2/7.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Bolder Coffee

1025 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A bulk storage container with sugar was not labeled.

Domino's

1065 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: To-go containers were not inverted.

E-Z Mart - Food Store

1950 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks a person in charge. No soap at the handwash sink near coffee station.

Family Dollar

2601 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Several packaged foods with temperature above 41 degrees in cooler (fresh dairy): bologna, beef franks, smoked sausages, American cheese at 57 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted.

Plomo Quesadillas

644 W. Dickson St., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Three food pans are stored on top of the handwashing sink in back food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Food employee washed their hands at the three-compartment sink. Handwashing sink drain pipe is leaking gray water onto the floor.

Lincoln High School

1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Employee cutting pizza pulled apart portions with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: None

Lincoln Quick-A-Way

208 U.S. 62 West, Lincoln

Critical violations: Two spray bottles containing liquid were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The front glass doors were propped open. One employee had unrestrained hair.

Project Lean Nation

1345 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food prepared and packaged by a food processing plant shall be clearly marked at the time the original container is opened and if the food is held more than 24 hours to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of seven days. The day the original container is opened shall be counted as Day 1 and may not exceed a manufacturer's use-by date based on food safety.

Smoothie King

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 116, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee came from outside and began to prepare food without washing her hands. Handwashing sink lacks soap.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks hair protection. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Torres Taqueria

992 E. Henri De Tontitown Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to events that involve the discharge of bodily fluids onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces.

Walgreens

4015 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A multipack of pineapple juice cans contained two that were severely dented.

Feb. 16

Burger King

1300 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet.

CBD American Shaman & Kava Bar

509 W. Spring St., Suite 225, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility unable to verify an employee has obtained certification.

Circle K

758 W. North St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sewage disposal system lacks repair.

Noncritical violations: None

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

3316 W. Grove Drive, Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The front handwash sink was covered by a tray of sauces.

Noncritical violations: There was an open bag of sugar in a cabinet that would not fully close. The trash can in the ladies room lacked a cover.

E-Z Mart

4026 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two packages of Motrin had an expiration date of 12/22. Dumpster lid was open.

El Charro

3120 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Multiple uncovered pans and containers of food were in the walk-in. A case of raw eggs was being stored on the top shelf of the walk-in over ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Facility was unable to produce certified food manager certificate. There is a buildup of ice on the walk-in freezer door affecting the seal.

El Gym Food Truck 1

458 Robin Hood Court, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Service window lacks screen. Sewage is discharged in to an open bucket outside the food mobile. Retail food permit is not posted.

Jimmy's Pizza & Catering

813 W. Maple Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat food with bare hand when she put chopped lettuce in salad prep table. Different kinds of sliced pizzas have temperature below 135 degrees under hot-holding: pineapple at 111 degrees, suprema at 109 degrees and pepperoni at 116 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks hair protection. Surface inside ice machine is not clean.

Kiko Rice & Noodle

758 W. North St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw beef over soy sauce. Frozen shrimp thawing at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Wet cloth being stored on top of cutting board. Well behind grill lacks cleaning.

La Michocana Neveria

1102 S. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Panel in ceiling is cracked heavily (top table grill). Current retail food permit is not posted.

Mockingbird Kitchen

1466 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee handled cooked chicken and bacon for customer's order with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a beard restraint.

Oak Grove Montessori School

5247 Har Ber Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Expired milk in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Pizza Hut

1261 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee beverage was on the rack with and above pizza cheese.

Noncritical violations: An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint.

Prelude Breakfast Bar

509 W. Spring St., Suite 210, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employees were not washing their hands in between glove use.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with food safety certification. A handwash sink near the ice dispenser did not have hot water in the faucet. However, other handwashing station did have hot water available. Bucket of pancake flour and rolling bin of flour were not labeled. Shelves in dry storage are an unfinished particle board.

Springdale Country Club

608 W. Lakeview Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Temperature in dish washing machine is 154 degrees, thermometer of equipment shows 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Thermometer for final rinse in dish washing machine does not move, it is 135 degrees. Manufacturers instruction is not visible and it lacks a tester for hot water (water proof thermometer or strips temperature tester).

Feb. 17

Casey's General Store

3531 Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler has containers with raw eggs stored above packaged cream for coffee.

Noncritical violations: None

Domino's

2368 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dishwashing machine uses chlorine chemical sanitizer, test strip is not available. Retail food permit is not posted.

Hunt Elementary School

3511 Silent Grove Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The fan in the washroom has a buildup of lint on the cage.

Mi Tienda Express

2270 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands when he cut onions and cilantro for a ready-to-eat preparation. In cooler, packaged raw pork chorizo is stored above packaged fully cooked franks. In walk-in cooler, container with raw eggs is stored above packaged double cream cheese. Raw chorizo at 55 and 59 degrees. Individual containers of packaged rice, beans do not have the date marked. Date-mark is not clear/over print of containers with salsa roja, queso fresco and ensalada napales.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available Two pieces of equipment to keep food cold do not have a thermometer. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Pupuseria Miriams

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite I, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Red Dragon Buffet

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite L, Springdale

Critical violations: Original container of rinse additive is used to store raw chicken.

Noncritical violations: Cooked meat is stored in a cardboard box in walk-in freezer. Half of a plastic bottle is used as a funnel. In walk-in cooler surfaces of shelves are covered with corrugated cardboard. Several clothes (jacket, sweaters) are stored above canned food.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 13 -- Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St., Springdale; Fayetteville Head Start, 2052 S. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Murphy Express, 7250 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale; Red Kite Coffee Company, 1852 N. Crossover Road, Suite 2, Fayetteville; Subway, 7250 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Sushiboi, 1780 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Feb. 14 -- Apple Tree Academy, 2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Body Nutrition, 515 Holcomb St., Springdale; Dollar General, 2215 Main Drive, Fayetteville; Fayetteville Christian School, 2006 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Lee Elementary School, 400 Quandt Ave., Springdale

Feb. 15 -- Dollar General, 209 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; Tontitown Pizza, 1345 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite D, Tontitown; Washington County Jail, 1155 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville; Washington County Juvenile Detention Center, 885 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville

Feb. 16 -- Catering Unlimited - Mobile No. 2, 1084 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale; Chuzos, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Little Martians Learning Center, 1310 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Maple Market, 109 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; Parkside Playschool, 2460 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville; Scobys Kitchen, 1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Feb. 17 -- Casey's General Store, 4052 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Chaboba, 1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale; Jersey Mike's Subs, 160 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville