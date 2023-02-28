8 students take tour of Johnson museum, trail

Eight fourth and fifth grade students in the Wilmot-based Heart2Heart Connections out-of-school academy observed Black History Month with a tour of John H. Johnson Museum and Delta Heritage Trail at Arkansas City Feb. 11.

The students, chaperoned by Heart2Heart Connections founder and executive director Carolyn Harris and Mary McAdoo, explored the museum and learned about John H. Johnson and the replica childhood home museum named in his honor.

The students explored the museum's period interior furnishings and engaged in discussions on how each room's features were recreated, according to a news release.

Harris said the students thoroughly enjoyed their experience.

"The students were very excited to have an opportunity to learn about a pioneering trailblazer from Arkansas City," she said. "They asked questions and were engaged throughout the entire day. It was a great opportunity for them."

After their tour of the museum, they visited the Delta Heritage Trailhead, where Johnson is also recognized. The final stop of their visit included the Gov. Mike Beebe Scenic Overlook at the Mississippi River McCallie Access.

Harris said the occasion was enriching for the students because they were exposed to a significant part of history.

"Students don't always get a chance to learn about history at a place where history actually took place. The trip was beneficial to them in many ways because they saw up close how a very important part of Black History is also significant to American History. It was a great day for them," Harris said.

"Heart2Heart Connections appreciates Friends of John H. Johnson Museum for giving the students a memorable opportunity," Harris said.

The students who attended the field trip were Xandria Smith, Gabriella Houston, Mattie Rainwater, Samijae McHenry, Kaiden Orshburn, Aiden Turner, Brandon Guy and Dominic Houston.

Born in 1918 at Arkansas City, Johnson and his family lived in poverty during the segregated Jim Crow era until Johnson was 15, when his mother saved enough money to move the family to Chicago. Johnson became the founder and publisher of Johnson Publishing Co. and created the iconic Ebony and Jet magazines, according to the release.

Friends of John H. Johnson Museum is a 501 (c) Desha County based nonprofit organization that curates the life and legacy of John H. Johnson through the John H. Johnson Museum and through an annual statewide memorial holiday, John H. Johnson Day. Details: www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.