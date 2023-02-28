Anonymous donor gives $600,000 to UAMS contraceptive program in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officials announced Tuesday an anonymous donor gave $600,000 the school to continue providing contraception devices for uninsured post-partum patients in Fort Smith and Little Rock.

Officials said in a news release the intrauterine devices and birth-control implants are inserted before a woman is discharged after giving birth to reduce unintended pregnancies and increase birth spacing. Insertions can cost more than $3,000 and aren't reimbursable by the state Medicaid program, according to the release.

UAMS said the money is provided as part of the Increasing Equity and Access to Contraception in Arkansas Initiative.

Last year, UAMS received $175,000 to supply the devices to 297 women at two birthing hospitals -- UAMS in Little Rock and Baptist Health in Fort Smith. This year, a UAMS team led by Dr. Nirvana Manning of the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology intends to provide them to 449 patients in those facilities as well as the UAMS West Family Medicine Residency Program in Fort Smith.

"This grant has been instrumental in not only providing access to contraceptive coverage that is in line with national recommendations but also in providing data that we hope will support the expansion to all patients, regardless of insurance coverage," Manning said.

The money pays for the devices and the cost of insertion, as well as a focus on clinician training "to increase knowledge and create clinical champions within the hospital network," according to UAMS' application for the grant.

The application said a study in South Carolina showed the use of the devices "was associated with decreased odds of a subsequent short-interval pregnancy."