Arkansas Ethics Commission cites former Democratic candidate for state House

An unsuccessful Democratic candidate for the state House of Representatives, Christopher Wolcott of De Queen, has agreed to pay a $50 fine and receive a public letter of caution from the Arkansas Ethics Commission as part of a settlement of an ethics complaint against him, according to Arkansas Ethics Commission records.

Wolcott signed a settlement in which he agreed to a finding by the commission that he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-62-203 as a candidate in House District 87 during the 2022 election cycle by accepting contributions from two limited liability companies, commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter dated Feb. 22 to Wolcott.

Campaigns cannot legally accept contributions from limited liability companies, Sloan said.

Evidence gathered during the course of the investigation reflected that Wolcott's campaign accepted three contributions from Randy Walker, M.D., P.L.L.C., and one contribution from AHW, LLC, Sloan said. He said Wolcott immediately returned the contributions from the limited liability companies after receiving the ethics complaint.

Wolcott lost to Republican state Rep. DeAnn Vaught of Horatio in the Nov. 8 general election.