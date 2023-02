Hot Springs, circa 1915: The Hotel Milwaukee was on Exchange Street, a block above Central Avenue. Advertising touted "every room has an outside exposure, window and view." Rates were quoted at $15 to $21 a week during the winter, lower in warm weather. The proprietor, Dr. H.D. Ferguson, was a chiropractor. A parking garage occupies the site today.

