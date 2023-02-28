Arkansas to split $44M in annual HUD grants with 14 cities

Arkansas and 14 of its cities will be allocated portions of roughly $44 million in annual grants for affordable housing, community development, and homeless assistance, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Monday.

The state’s funding is part of $5.6 billion HUD is distributing to 1,200 communities across the country.

The money is targeted through five separate programs and not every city receiving grants will receive money from every program. Arkansas is only receiving funds through four of the programs.

“Viable communities must promote integrated approaches to develop decent housing, suitable living environments, and expand economic opportunities to the most vulnerable,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a press release. “These funds allow communities to address their unique needs by prioritizing what matters most to their residents and letting them own their investments in community development through these important federal resources.”

Arkansas is slated for $17.8 million via the Community Development Block Grants, an annual grant for states, cities, and counties for providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income people.

The 14 cities -- West Memphis, Texarkana, Springdale, Rogers, Pine Bluff, North Little Rock, Little Rock, Jonesboro, Jacksonville, Hot Springs, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Conway and Bentonville -- will all receive funds from the grant, with Little Rock the only one receiving more a million dollars at $1.4 million.

According to HUD, in 2022 the program helped more than 60,000 families through housing activities, 46,000 individuals through job creation or retention, 83,500 people experiencing homelessness through improvements to homelessness facilities, more than 5.3 million people through public services, and over 39 million people through public improvements.

Arkansas is getting $10.5 million from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

HOME is a tool used by states and local governments to produce affordable rental and owner-occupied housing for low-income families.

HUD reported that in 2022 the program helped create more than 15,000 units of housing and nearly 17,000 households were assisted with tenant based rental assistance through HOME program.

Pine Bluff ($268,888), North Little Rock ($396,150), Little Rock ($844,274), Fayetteville ($512,642) and Fort Smith ($462,538) are the only Arkansas cities also receiving HOME funding.

Arkansas is receiving $2.3 million in Emergency Solutions Grants.

This funding is dedicated for homeless shelters, assisting in the operation of local shelters, and funds related social service and homeless prevention programs. Each year, the program connects more than 350,000 people to emergency shelters as they transition to permanent housing.

Arkansas ($1.4 million) and Little Rock ($1.03 million) will be allocated funds for Housing Opportunities for Persons With HIV/AIDS (HOPWA).

The program provides stable and permanent housing assistance and supportive services to low-income people living with HIV. More than 100,000 households receive HOPWA housing assistance and/or supportive services annually.