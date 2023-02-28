ASU’s postseason hopes begin today

There are a couple of through lines with Arkansas State's men's and women's basketball teams.

Both endured lengthy losing skids through the month of January -- the men dropped 10 in a row after winning their Sun Belt Conference opener, while the women fell victim in their first six games of league play.

Both will begin their Sun Belt Conference Tournament runs today at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. The Red Wolves (11-18) are set to play back-to-back, with the No. 11 seed women playing Louisiana-Monroe (7-22) at 2 p.m. Central before the 12th-seeded men tip against Coastal Carolina at 5.

That's about where the similarities end.

While Coach Mike Balado's men are nearing the conclusion of an oft-injury-plagued campaign, the postseason represents somewhat of a new beginning for Coach Destinee Rogers' women.

ASU entered its regular-season finale on Friday on a three-game winning streak -- something the Red Wolves hadn't done this year until then -- before putting up a too-little-too-late rally in a seven-point loss to regular-season champion Texas State, which had routed ASU 89-55 six weeks earlier.

Rogers doesn't necessarily consider progress a consolation prize. The Red Wolves' head coach, on the verge of completing her first full season in the position, has frequently spoken about her voracious appetite for winning.

Unless ASU can somehow pull off a miraculous five wins over the span of six days in the Florida Panhandle, Rogers will almost certainly return to Jonesboro disappointed.

But the Red Wolves' late-season success is an indication of the growth of a young team, even if Rogers hoped it would show earlier in the year.

"If you think about it, Lauryn Pendleton and Mailyn [Wilkerson] were the only two [on this roster] that got a lot of minutes last year," Rogers said earlier this month. "They got some minutes, but they didn't get the minutes and the pressure that they're getting this year. ... They've had to take on bigger roles, and that's new.

"You just see them starting to grow up, starting to try to understand what their role is, starting to be elite at that role.

That applies to more than just Pendleton and Wilkerson. Izzy Higginbottom and Anna Griffin, their classmates, both played limited minutes at Missouri and Virginia, respectively, a year ago. The same goes for Jade Upshaw and Kiayra Ellis, both of whom were at ASU.

Add in redshirt sophomore Leilani Augmon, who sat out last season after transferring from junior college, and that group has combined to play more than 75% of the Red Wolves' total minutes in 2022-23.

The same can't be said for Balado's group.

Yes, ASU has guard Terrance Ford Jr., the only freshman in the league averaging double-digit points per game.

But even two wins in the Red Wolves' last three games could be argued as a product of scheduling. ASU beat last-place Georgia State and 10th-place Louisiana-Monroe, and the Red Wolves only won once all season against a team outside the league's bottom five.

If ASU (12-19) can't beat the Chanticleers (11-19) this evening, it would mark the worst season since Balado's first in Jonesboro -- the Red Wolves went 11-21 in 2017-18, then 13-19 in 2018-19.

That makes the question all the more pertinent: Could this week be Balado's last leading the Red Wolves?

"I don't think about that," Balado said two weeks ago when asked about his job security. "If I start putting emphasis on myself, then I'm not doing my job."

The two-year extension Balado signed last March allowed ASU to slice Balado's buyout in half -- from his full base salary of $350,000 to $187,500 -- if the Red Wolves failed to win a regular-season Sun Belt title, 10 league games or reach the NCAA or NIT tournaments.

Thus, the only way Balado could prevent that from happening is the unlikeliest of runs this week.

"I haven't thought about [my status], I'm not going to think about it," Balado added. "I'm just going to come in and work like we do every day."