Bear bonanza set in Bentonville

Several conservation agencies will take part in the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers second Black Bear Bonanza from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Benton County Quail Barn on Arkansas 72 west of Bentonville.

The bonanza is hosted by the Arkansas chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for public lands, waters and wildlife. The family friendly event features a day full of activities, live music, raffles and seminars celebrating the success of the black bear's reintroduction into the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas in the 1950s. The growing population of black bears now supports a regulated hunt in Arkansas as well as Missouri and Oklahoma.

Myron Means, large carnivore program coordinator with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will provide the latest news regarding black bears in Arkansas and will take questions from the audience. The World Famous Owl Hoot Contest is another afternoon event.

Tickets for the event are $10 for those 13 and over and are available in advance at https://www.backcountryhunters.org/black_bear_bonanza_2023 or at the door.

Children 12 and under get in free. All money raised will support the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers chapters and their efforts to protect local public lands and wildlife. Email the Arkansas chapter at arkansas@backcountryhunters.org for information.