Complaints over health care rising 26 arrested after 6 die in massacre

Complaints over

health care rising

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Federal officials said Monday that they're working to cut down on a growing backlog of complaints lodged against health care providers, insurers or government agencies by patients who claim their civil rights or privacy have been violated.

Americans filed more than 51,000 complaints against health agencies last year, a number that has grown 69% over the last five years, the federal Health and Human Services agency announced. Some complaints can take years to investigate.

About two-thirds of the cases involve potential violations of health information privacy and security, a problem that has worsened in recent years because of data breaches and cybersecurity hacks, the agency said.

In 2021, more than 700 large breaches of health information were reported. Health insurer Anthem, for example, was forced to pay the government a record $16 million fine in 2018 after a data breach affected about 79 million people -- including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and medical IDs.

Health care workers and patients can file federal complaints against providers, insurers and government agencies when they think patients are being discriminated against or protected health information has been shared, a violation of a longstanding law known as HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The agency's Office of Civil Rights is responsible for investigating those complaints.

The office will reorganize in an effort to investigate such complaints quicker, the agency said Monday.

The office will keep a dedicated division to investigate HIPAA complaints, with a focus on the growing segment of cybersecurity breaches. It will also have three new different divisions with staff that focus on each of the following: policy, strategic planning and enforcement.

"This structure will enable OCR staff to leverage its deep expertise and skills to ensure that we are protecting individuals under the range of federal laws that we are tasked with enforcing," Melanie Fontes Rainer, Office of Civil Rights director, said in a statement.

26 arrested after

6 die in massacre

Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities in Central California arrested 26 people as part of a law enforcement response to the massacre of six family members in Goshen in January, the Tulare County sheriff's office announced.

The sweeping, multiagency takedown -- dubbed "Operation Nightmare" -- included searches of 97 homes in Tulare County along with the seizure of five guns, ammunition, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine and an illegal firearm-manufacturing operation, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities believe the killings were the result of years of bad blood between two families associated with rival gangs in the area.

The most recent takedown, launched in the aftermath of the killings, came more than three weeks after the arrest of two men in connection with the massacre -- Noah Beard, 25, of Visalia and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35, of Goshen -- both Norteno gang members, according to the sheriff.

Beard and Uriarte are charged with six counts of murder each for the Jan. 16 shooting, including the execution-style slaying of Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby as they tried to escape from the Goshen property. The other victims were Eladio Parraz Jr., 52; Marcos Parraz, 19; Jennifer Analla, 50, who was shot in her sleep; and Rosa Parraz, 72, who was shot in the head while on her knees beside her bed.

The seizures came as authorities served nine search warrants in the Goshen area on known members of the Norteno gang, according to the sheriff's department.

They discovered parts of untraceable "ghost guns" that gang members were accused of assembling assault rifle parts.

At the same time authorities were executing the search warrants, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation searched 23 cells on members of the Norteno and Nuestra Familia gangs in numerous prisons throughout the state, the sheriff's department said.

Cellphones, weapons and "gang intelligence" were seized.

It was not clear if the takedown had any connection to the Goshen slayings beyond the fact that those targeted were thought to be members of the same gang as the accused killers.

The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.