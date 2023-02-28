State Capitol news in brief

Corrections bill sent to governor

The Arkansas Senate on Monday gave its final approval to a bill that would specify that the secretary of the state Department of Correction serves at the pleasure of the governor.

After concurring with a House amendment to the bill, the Senate voted 34-0 to send Senate Bill 194 by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Existing state law is that "The state Board of Corrections shall appoint the secretary who shall serve at the pleasure of the Board of Corrections."

Under the amended bill, SB194 would become effective on the date of its approval by the governor.

-- Michael R. Wickline

House to look over board's race quota

The Arkansas Senate on Monday approved a bill that would strip a requirement under state law that the nine-member Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board have no fewer than two African-American members.

The Senate voted 26-7 to send Senate Bill 264 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, to the House for further consideration.

Irvin said Attorney General Tim Griffin's office brought up issues with requiring the board to have at least two African-American members under state law.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, said current state law requires people of color to be on the board because they previously had been left off the board, and a court has not ruled the state law to be unconstitutional.

Irvin responded by reading the emergency clause of the bill that states in part that "It is found and determined by the General Assembly of the State of Arkansas that the current membership makeup of the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board contains an unconstitutional racial requirement that requires the Governor to meet a racial quota when appointing members to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board when similarly qualified Arkansas citizens would not be considered to fulfill any open positions until the racial requirement has been met. ..."

Afterward, Griffin said in a written statement that "We worked with Senator Irvin on the amendment and appreciate her leadership in spearheading this legislation." The amendment to the bill includes the emergency clause.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Behavioral analyst bill passes House

The Arkansas House passed a bill to license behavioral analysts Monday.

House Bill 1189, by Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, would like to create a state license for professionals who work with those who have autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Clowney said Arkansas behavioral analysts wanted to have a state licensing regimen to provide more state oversight of the profession. The state license for behavioral analysts would be under the Arkansas Psychology Board, Clowney said. Currently, a national board oversees behavioral analysts in the state, Clowney said.

The bill passed the House on a 56-24 vote and has moved to the Senate for further consideration.

-- Neal Earley