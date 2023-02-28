Marriages

David Staples, 34, and Cheyene Camarda, 27, both of Little Rock.

Joel Henry, 42, of Maumelle and Isabel Carrera Ramirez, 53, of North Little Rock.

Alexander Esteban Ramos, 41, and Imelda Guerra Vivar, 47, both of Mabelvale.

Kenneth Hamilton, 29, and Tara Trickler, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Luke Matt, 25, and Annabelle Smith, 26, both of Little Rock.

Gregory Jones, 30, and Kimberly Mays, 29, both of Little Rock.

Robert Loflin, 28, of North Little Rock and Shelby Daniel, 27, of Bryant.

Omeed Esfandi, 31, and Chelsey Fitzhugh, 30, both of Little Rock.

Charles Burnham, 25, of North Little Rock and Kelsey Carter, 24, of Paragould.

Steven Iser, 33, and Tara Sawyer, 28, both of Maumelle.

Kevin Williams, 38, and Nikita Johnson, 38, both of Jonesboro.

Michael Wilson, 39, and Tavella Marshall, 42, both of Little Rock.

Mark Tudor, 48, and Kristin Jones, 41, both of Little Rock.

Fratrina London, 50, and Edward Brown, 40, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Cook, 44, of Little Rock and Wendy Johnson, 48, of Russellville.

Michael Walker, 45, of Little Rock and Rhonda Henton, 42, of Sherwood.

Garrett Hollinghead, 25, and Macie Smith, 26, both of Semmes, Ala.

Larry Garcia Lacayo, 47, and Sailyng Hernandez Carrero, 23, both of Little Rock.

Alyxandria Smith, 30, of Sherwood and Anthony Labanca, 30, of Conway.

Gregory Burks, 27, and Porcha Granberry, 32, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-674. Tasha Watkins v. Alex Watkins.

23-677. Amber Maxwell v. Roderick Maxwell.

GRANTED

21-995. Diana Smithson v. Jack Smithson.

21-3729. Earnestine Lewis v. Larry Lewis.

22-1478. Michael Lee v. Helen Floyd.

22-3202. Aaron Walker v. Laura Walker.

23-4436. Rebecca Mackey v. Frank Garza.

23-280. Lauren Heird v. Bradley Heird.

23-338. Linda Clark v. Lonnie Clark.