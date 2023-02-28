Event to discuss Clinton talk

Lissa Muscatine, a former White House speechwriter who led the drafting of first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's speech to the Fourth U.N. World Conference on Women in a suburb of Beijing on Sept. 5, 1995, will talk about the speech at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

In 1995, women from around the globe gathered in Beijing for the Fourth U.N. World Conference on Women. Some in the administration and Congress did not want her to speak, expressing concern that it would affect diplomatic relations with China. Even some human rights activists did not want Clinton to go. They thought her presence would be viewed as a sign of conciliation with a hostile regime.

Clinton flew to Beijing anyway, delivering a speech that some historians say did two things: it helped galvanize the women's equality movement and it became part of a theme she referenced in the decades ahead as she pursued her own political career.

The Clinton Presidential Center event Wednesday is titled "'Women's Rights Are Human Rights, Once and For All': The Story of a Speech." Mike Hemphill, director of Leadership Development at the Clinton Foundation, will facilitate the conversation.

The event will be held in person and livestreamed from Sturgis Hall on the Clinton Presidential Center campus. Registration is required for in-person and virtual viewing at https://bit.ly/3EFer6O.