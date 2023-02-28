First athletic director hired at SEARK

Chad Kline has been hired as the first athletic director and men's basketball coach of Southeast Arkansas College, and Ka'Lisa Stanfield will be the new dean of students, according to a news release.

"College athletics are about competing, leading, success and failure all at once," Kline said. "I am honored to be a part of the inaugural seasons at SEARK, and I look forward to building a foundation of solid athletics programs and successful student athletes in all areas inside and outside of competition."

Kline has extensive experience as both a player and a coach for college basketball teams and has served as athletic director and NCAA Compliance Officer in Tennessee.

He was one of three candidates for the athletic director position who were invited for on-campus interviews that were held recently.

Stanfield will be responsible for advising athletes, assisting with athletic-related compliance, student discipline and student activities including intramurals. A native of Pine Bluff, Stanfield returns home having most recently served as an interim athletic director in Alabama.

Kline and Stanfield will be formerly introduced at a news conference and reception set for 10 a.m. March 14 at SEARK College's SEABROOK facility located at 6808 S Hazel St.

The announcement was made by college president Steven Bloomberg, who also said the National Junior College Athletic Association has accepted SEARK College into the conference beginning this year when SEARK will offer men's baseball, women's softball and Esports during the 2023-2024 academic year with men's and women's basketball and cheerleading beginning in late 2024, according to the news release.

"Southeast Arkansas has a storied history when it comes to athletic success," Bloomberg said. "We are excited that SEARK College is now able to add additional athletic and academic opportunities to the area, the state, and beyond."