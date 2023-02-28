Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Foo Fighters announce Rogers concert

by Monica Hooper | Today at 9:54 a.m.
The Foo Fighters will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets are $46-$139.50 and go on sale to the public March 3. Pre-sales begin today at 11 a.m. For further information, go to Foofighters.com. Guitarist Dave Grohl, left, and bassist Nate Mendel of the Foo Fighters perform during rehearsals for the MTV Movie Awards in 2011. (AP Photo file photo/PictureGroup, Scott Gries)

Further making good on their New Year's Eve promise that they'd see you all soon, Foo Fighters have announced three new headline shows including a performance at 7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Walmart AMP.

Ticket prices range from $46-$139.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3. Foofighters.com and Citi pre-sales begin today at 11 am CT. For further information, go to Foofighters.com.

Purchase tickets and parking at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.

Print Headline: Foo Fighters announce Rogers concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT