Foo Fighters announce Rogers concert

Further making good on their New Year's Eve promise that they'd see you all soon, Foo Fighters have announced three new headline shows including a performance at 7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Walmart AMP.

Ticket prices range from $46-$139.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3. Foofighters.com and Citi pre-sales begin today at 11 am CT. For further information, go to Foofighters.com.

Purchase tickets and parking at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.