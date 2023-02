FORT SMITH -- Police have identified the body of a man that was found in and recovered from the Arkansas River near Harry E. Kelley River Park on Sunday.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, wrote in a news release Monday his department's preliminary investigation identified the man as Jose Molina-Portillo, 43. There were reportedly no immediate signs of foul play.

Molina-Portillo's body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death, according to Mitchell.