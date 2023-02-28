DEAR HELOISE: I wasn't paying very close attention to my credit card statement, but with Christmas over, I decided to take a look and found suspicious charges, which I reported. Then, I started looking at past statements and found even more charges. These were small charges with different company names, none of which I recognized. So, I reported the additional charges to the fraud department.

I urge everyone to take a close look at their statements, if they haven't already.

-- Marsha Lindsey,

Tustin, Calif.

DEAR READERS: When carpets in your home or car have a stale smell, just pour baking soda into a clean, shaker-type container and sprinkle it liberally over all of the carpeted areas. Allow the baking soda to remain on the carpet for at least 30 minutes to absorb the odors, and then vacuum up.

FYI: Clean and deodorize a butcher block or wooden cutting board by dampening a sponge and sprinkling baking soda onto it, and then scrub until clean. Rinse well and dry to finish the job.

DEAR HELOISE: When checking your car's tire pressure, don't forget to check your spare or doughnut tire. If you need your spare, you don't want that one to be flat, too.

-- Katherine Carbone,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: There were excellent suggestions for repurposing a hope chest in a recent column. Turning it into a toy chest is a lovely idea and a great way to keep it in the family. However, for safety measures during the conversion, please make sure that there is a mechanism installed to keep the lid from closing suddenly. Also, remove the locking device in case an adventurous little one decides to climb inside. Thank you.

-- M.T.S., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I read a recent hint about using a hanger to keep recipes dry. I do something similar to keep mine from getting stained while I cook. I tapped in a tiny nail below and behind the lower edge of a cabinet. I now hang a small chip clip (with a hole) on the nail and then attach the recipe card. The nail isn't visible and doesn't harm the cabinets. This has saved me many recipe cards!

I have enjoyed your column for many years.

-- Gloria L.,

Mission Viejo, Calif.

