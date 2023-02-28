Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, said banning TikTok from government-issued cellphones could initiate further action among Canadians "on the security of their own data and perhaps make choices," such as not using the video-sharing app on their devices.

John Murphy III, a circuit judge in Florida, upheld his acquittal of a nursing home administrator in the overheating deaths of nine patients after a 2017 hurricane knocked out the facility's air conditioning.

Thom Fischer, CEO of Electron Hydro, and his company pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $1 million in connection with a 2020 spill of synthetic field turf and tiny rubber particles used to make it into the Puyallup River in Washington.

Theodore McCarrick, a former Roman Catholic cardinal defrocked in 2019 after a Vatican investigation determined he sexually abused parishioners, claims he has dementia and is not competent to stand trial in Massachusetts, according to a motion filed by his lawyers.

Andrew Ogles, a Republican congressman of Tennessee under investigation in the embellishment of his resume, said he learned after receiving an official copy of his transcript that his degree from Middle Tennessee State University was actually "in Liberal Studies with minors in Political Science and English."

Dan Goldman, a Democratic congressman of New York, said he plans to introduce a bill to appropriate $15 million to build a museum at a 7-acre site in Manhattan believed to hold the remains of more than 15,000 free and enslaved Africans.

Allene Haugabook, 93, of Plains, Ga., said she told Jimmy Carter she would have kept his plaid button-down shirt and baggy trousers she borrowed from his sister, Ruth, "if I had known you were going to be president of the United States."

Marvin Lowe, a school board trustee in Frisco, Texas, was accused of confronting a transgender male student and his mother, and verbally harassing them at an education conference, according to the student's complaint.

John Fetterman, a Democratic U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, is "visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news," as he remains in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for depression treatment, spokesman Joe Calvello said in a statement.