Later ’23 recession predicted by 58% of economists surveyed

Nearly 60% of business economists surveyed expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than previously thought after a series of recent reports pointed to a surprisingly resilient U.S. economy amid steadily higher interest rates.

Fifty-eight percent of 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics said they envision a recession sometime this year, the same proportion who said so in the association's December survey. But only a quarter of the respondents said they think a recession will begin by the end of March, only half the proportion who had thought so in December.

The findings, reflecting a survey of economists from businesses, trade associations and academia, were released Monday.

A third of the economists now expect a recession to begin in the April-June quarter. One-fifth think a recession will start in the July-September quarter.

The delay in the economists' expectations of when a downturn will begin follows a series of U.S. government reports that have pointed to a still-robust economy even after the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates eight times in an aggressive effort to slow growth and curb decades-high inflation.

In January, employers added more than a half-million jobs, and the unemployment rate reached 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969, according to the Labor Department.

And sales at retail stores and restaurants jumped 3% in January, according to the Commerce Department, the sharpest monthly gain in nearly two years. The gain, analysts say, suggest consumers as a whole, who drive most of the economy's growth, still feel financially healthy and willing to spend.

Meanwhile, several federal reports also showed inflation shot back up in January after weakening for several months, fanning fears that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate even higher than previously expected. When the Fed lifts its key rate, it typically leads to more expensive mortgages, auto loans and credit card borrowing. Interest rates on business loans also rise.

Tighter credit can then weaken the economy and even cause a recession. Economic research released Friday found that the Fed has never managed to reduce inflation from the high levels it has recently reached without causing a recession.

MARCH: IN LIKE A BEAR

Despite some recession fears appearing to ease, headwinds for U.S. equities are set to increase further in March, with stocks coming under pressure from faltering earnings and high valuations, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

"Given our view that the earnings recession is far from over, we think March is a high risk month for the next leg lower in stocks," strategists led by Michael Wilson, ranked No. 1 in last year's Institutional Investor survey after correctly predicting the sell-off in stocks, wrote in a note Monday.

Analysts pausing earnings estimates cuts over the next 12 months has stoked some investor optimism, Wilson said. However, bear markets typically feature a flattening out in outlook between quarterly earnings seasons before the downward trend resumes, he wrote. "Stocks tend to figure it out a month early and trade lower, and this cycle has illustrated that pattern perfectly."

The S&P 500 has dropped for three straight weeks amid concerns that sticky U.S. inflation increases the prospect of more Fed rate increases. That followed a rally of as much as 17% from October lows, spurred by hopes that the Fed will soon pivot from its hawkish stance.

"With uncertainty on the fundamentals rarely this high, the technicals may determine the market's next big move," Wilson said, noting that the S&P 500 has recaptured its 200-day moving average. "We think this rally is a bull trap but recognize if these levels can hold, the equity market may have one last stand before we fully price the earnings downside."

For this to happen, interest rates and the dollar need to fall, he said. If they move higher instead, the technical support should fail quickly, he added.

The strategist has previously mentioned he expects equities to bottom in the spring, forecasting the S&P 500 will slide as much as 24% to 3,000 points in the first half of this year.

He also reiterated a call from last week, saying "valuation is broadly expensive."

Strategists at Credit Suisse Group AG are also cautious on stocks, saying there are a lot more negative tactical and technical indicators than positive ones for global equities. The team led by Andrew Garthwaite wrote in a note that they expect a downgrade of another 5% to 10% to earnings estimates and recommend selling into rallies.

Information for this article was contributed by Farah Elbahrawy Bloomberg News (TNS).