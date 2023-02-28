Reform at what cost?

"Look upon my works, ye mighty, and despair." These words, echoing deep within the minds of high school English students, represent an unfortunate reality of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' policy platform. For years, I have believed that the mantra of the Republican Party was "smaller government," but everything this governor does flies in the face of that.

Whether or not you think that the government should spend more on services, raise or lower taxes, or even regulate speed limits, good public policy requires that our elected officials listen to us. As was put on display during the Arkansas Senate hearing on the governor's education overhaul bill, the LEARNS Act, Senate sponsor Sen. Breanne Davis showed active disdain for the complaints of teachers and superintendents from around the state. Teachers who showed their courage to highlight the flaws in a bill that would hurt them, hurt students, and hurt our communities surely deserve better.

Arkansas does need education reform, but to use public dollars to fund private schools is not the answer. Recently, Arkansas ranked 47th in the nation for educational standards. If we really want to improve our children's education, we must not make a high-quality public education more difficult to attain. This bill certainly accomplishes education reform, but at what cost?

NOAH BRAY

Clarksville

Consider separately

It happened fast, whirlwind fast, and I think many people were caught by surprise. I know I was. I knew that education was high on Sarah Huckabee Sanders' list of priorities. But I did not expect a 144-page bill to be dropped on Monday, heard in Senate committee on Wednesday, then passed by the full Senate on Thursday. It is headed for the House where passage is all but assured.

However, I hope legislators, especially those representing rural counties, will think twice and consider needed amendments.

Educational reform that ties a voucher system to teacher pay raises is not a good thing, in my opinion. The $50,000 minimum might sound like a good thing to some, and it is. But how can the state provide funding for that, and for good public schools in general, while also offering vouchers for private schools?

It can't, not without a significant new source of revenue, and we know where that comes from. Either income tax or property tax. Or services and support to public education will have to be cut. Who will that hurt? Most likely students who can't afford private school tuition and transportation, even with state assistance, and the special-needs to behaviorally challenged students who may not be accepted for private education.

Certainly parents have the right to educate their own children in the way they see fit, whether that be private, public or homeschooling. But the state should be investing in quality public education, not private or home. Public education is a foundation of our republic, and this bill threatens that underpinning, especially for rural Arkansas.

The Democratic Arkansas Rural Caucus drew some 80 people to a panel discussion on the proposed legislation Friday evening in Farmington and plans another such forum in Jonesboro on Wednesday. Video from Friday's event is on the Arkansas Rural Caucus Facebook page.

Can't we consider school teacher and staff raises separately and the whole package more slowly? We need to.

KATE McCARTY

Eureka Springs

What she does best

My congratulations to Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She finally did something she is qualified to do: stand and spin. It was like old times listening to her praising her former boss as if we all weren't aware of his involvement on Jan. 6 or ridiculing any captured military while having the morals of a tom cat and too many criminal investigations to count.

She also enjoyed bragging about herself as if she had accomplished something of real importance like providing school vouchers for rich kids who would prefer to be with their own kind. She also promised not to indoctrinate our children with history by indoctrinating them with her religious prejudices. Teacher raises are good and past due. Teachers who have to refuse to acknowledge gay and transgender people as legitimate is cruel.

She did a great job whining about her sacrifices and telling sad stories about herself and her mom. I'll bet Daddy helped with that because it sounded just like him. I'm still having a hard time wondering what that had to do with the State of the Union address.

All this was interjected by calling President Biden and Democrats crazy several times. Does she think we don't remember the bleach for covid or more recently the laughable superhero cards? Too bad she wrote that before we all witnessed the circus antics of the Republican Congress. What does that say about crazy?

So thanks for finally letting the whole country know what we know here in Arkansas. You haven't changed a bit from the same old Sarah that we came to know so well standing behind a podium spinning stories. It's too bad for Arkansas, but it seems to be working for you, and that's what's important.

NANCY ROREX

Little Rock

Would be great loss

RL Hutson wrote a letter to your editor last Sunday recommending that Bradley Gitz, John Brummett, Mike Masterson and maybe a couple of others be put out to pasture. Don't care about the others, but John Brummett writes a great column and he would be a serious loss for our paper. He is the first thing I read many days. Another columnist I enjoy a lot is Richard Mason.

Thanks for your attention.

PAT HARRELSON

Little Rock

Where it's intended

Since our Legislature and our governor have decided (illegally, in my opinion) to use the taxes that I pay for public schools and shift them to private schools, what is the mechanism for me to opt out of giving money to private schools and making sure my money goes to where it was intended?

KEVIN FLEMING

Kingston