LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at No. 12 Tennessee

3:39, 1H - Tennessee 26, Arkansas 17

Not a great stretch offensively for the Razorbacks.

They have taken a high number of jumpers and have not made their presence felt in the painted area whatsoever. According to StatBroadcast, they have taken four total shots at the rim.

Arkansas is 6 of 20 from the field and 2 of 8 from deep.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is dominating the game in the paint on both ends. It has limited the Razorbacks' dribble-drive game and then scored 22 points in the paint on the other.

The Vols also have a 20-11 edge on the glass and 8-0 lead in second-chance points. Arkansas has to attack on offense and get tougher on the interior defensively.

If not, this game might get out of hand. A nine-point deficit to Tennessee feels much greater than that.

7:57, 1H - Tennessee 17, Arkansas 14

Fourteen of the Vols' points have come in the lane so far.

They are a combined 7 of 10 on layups and dunks tonight. Olivier Nkamhoua has a game-high eight points on 3 of 6 from the field.

Nick Smith leads the Razorbacks with five points and Anthony Black has four. Each of Arkansas' starting guards have one foul at the next to last media timeout of the half.

The Razorbacks have gotten points on 6 of 20 possessions to this point. Tennessee has held them to 3 of 9 on two-point attempts.

9:48, 1H - Tennessee 13, Arkansas 10

The Razorbacks found a little bit of life on the offensive end.

Nick Smith began the scoring with a three from the right wing. Anthony Black added a dunk moments later to make it a 7-5 game, then Ricky Council hit a three, and the last bucket came from Black on a left-handed drive and finish at the rim.

Arkansas is 4 of 12 from the field and 2 of 5 from deep. The Razorbacks have turned it over six times, including two each from Devo Davis and Black.

Makhel Mitchell and Council have two fouls each, too. Arkansas has six team fouls just over the midway point in the half.

The Razorbacks are doing a decent job on the defensive end. They just have to close possessions with a rebound.

Tennessee has three offensive rebounds and four second-chance points. The Vols are the No. 5 offensive rebounding team in the country, according to KenPom data.

17:06, 1H - Tennessee 4, Arkansas 0

The game has stopped because of what looked to be a non-contact injury to Zakai Zeigler's knee. He went down in a heap and was in a lot of pain as Vols training staff members tended to him.

Arkansas is 0 of 4 from the floor to this point. Its first two shots hit nothing but the backboard.

Zeigler scored for Tennessee on a layup, then Ricky Council entered the game for Jordan Walsh and immediately gave up a lob dunk to his assignment on a baseline out of bounds play.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Nick Smith, Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh

Smith was named SEC freshman of the week Monday after averaging 25 points during a 1-1 stretch against Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. He made 7 of 11 three-point attempts and grabbed 6 rebounds against the Crimson Tide.

The Jacksonville native also has four steals in the last three games, and he did not turn the ball over in 40 minutes against Alabama.

Black fouled out against the Crimson Tide, and his two assists were his fewest in a game since the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 11. It will be interesting to see if Black has a bounce-back game after playing a season-low 16 minutes over the weekend.

Davis took advantage of Black sitting with foul trouble Saturday and pitched in 21 points, a season high. He knocked down 3 of 4 looks from three in 39 minutes.

The Mitchells have a combined eight blocks in the last three games. Jalen Graham, a 6-9 transfer from Arizona State, has seven rejections in that span.

Arkansas has the nation’s No. 10 defense efficiency-wise, according to KenPom data.

Tennessee’s starters: Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, Jahmai Mashack, Olivier Nkamhoua and Jonas Aidoo

The Volunteers are 21-8 overall and 10-6 in SEC play. They beat South Carolina by 40 on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Zeigler finished with 13 points and 11 assists in the win and had 2 turnovers and 3 steals. He leads the conference in assist rate at 43.8%, according to KenPom, and has five double-digit assist games in 2023.

Despite a 1-of-9 showing from deep against the Gamecocks, Vescovi is shooting 36.9% beyond the arc in league games. He had 15 points in Tennessee’s home game against the Razorbacks in 2022.

Aidoo is No. 2 in the SEC in block rate, per KenPom, at 11.2%. The 6-11 forward has 12 rejections in the last six games, and is also in the top 10 in league games in offensive and defensive rebound percentage.

Nkamhoua has made a team-high 53 two-point buckets inside the conference. Josiah-Jordan James, a 6-6 forward, scored 18 points Saturday in his return from an ankle injury.

Tennessee owns the nation’s No. 1 defensive efficiency rating, per KenPom.