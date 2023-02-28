Man shot in shin stopping car theft

Little Rock police are investigating an incident Sunday that left one man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shin, according to reports from the department.

Police responded to the area of Rocco Drive just after midnight Sunday where they discovered Ian Dolphin, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound.

A tourniquet was used by officers around Dolphin's leg before Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Biance Reece, 28, was also on the scene with Dolphin when police arrived.

Dolphin told police he was shot by two unknown men in an "older, silver Sedan" after coming outside to stop them from stealing Reece's car.

Reece said bullets also entered the home, going through the window and a television inside.

According to the report, the two suspects immediately fled the scene, driving southbound on Rocco Drive.

Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings on the front porch, two projectile strikes in Reece's "other" vehicle and "possibly" a plastic holster.

Dolphin was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unclear at this time.

Police apprehend woman in robbery

Little Rock police on Sunday arrested a woman on charges of robbery and theft, according to daily reports from the department.

Shakenna Lewis, 36, is facing charges after reportedly throwing a woman to the ground and physically assaulting her Sunday afternoon near West 12th Street.

One witness told officers that Lewis would not stop slamming the victim against the ground until she threatened to call the police.

Lewis fled the scene with some of the victim's belongings but was stopped by a second witness who "rushed" her with his dog, according to the report.

The witness said she handed over the victim's belongings and continued walking east down West 12th Street.

Lewis was later arrested in connection to the incident, as well as a parole warrant.