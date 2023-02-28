Stephens Inc. names

Eichler its new COO

Brad Eichler will become chief operating officer of Stephens Inc. effective May 1. Eichler has led Stephens' investment banking practice since 2015 and succeeds Curt Bradbury, who has held the COO role since 1995.

Bradbury will become vice chairman of Stephens and remain on the board of directors, the company announced Monday.

"As we look to Stephens' future, Brad is well-matched to the task of driving our firm forward," Warren Stephens, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in announcing the transition. "His leadership transformed our investment banking business. Brad is a proven leader among our executive team, industry management and clients, and has been a true steward of Stephens' corporate philosophy and culture."

Eichler has been with Stephens for more than 30 years and he led the growth of the investment banking business, which operates globally with 250 employees and covers more than six major industry groups.

Stephens also announced that Matthew Marks will become executive vice president and lead the investment banking business on May 1.

-- Andrew Moreau

West Virginia seeks

to lure ex-residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- West Virginia's Senate passed a bill Monday that would give $25,000 in tax credits to former residents who move back to the state to work.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously and sent it to the House of Delegates.

Those eligible for the tax credit had to live and work in West Virginia for at least 10 years or were born in the state. They had to live outside the state for at least 10 consecutive years prior to 2023.

Unused portions of the credit could be applied to future tax years. The credit would expire in 2029.

State officials have tried cash enticements in the past to try to beef up West Virginia's sagging population. The Department of Tourism is offering $12,000 cash plus free passes for a host of outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to certain areas of the state.

West Virginia lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state from 2010 to 2020, when the population dropped 3.2%, or about 59,000 people.

-- The Associated Press

State index edges

2.22 higher for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 822.05, up 2.22.

"Stock finished slightly higher on Monday as investors adjust their expectations regarding interest rate and inflation after fresh data points to a robust economy such as pending home sales rising the most since June 2020," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.