Nine people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Charles Main, 62, of 12428 Mains Road in Lowell, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Main was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jason Aguilar, 21, of 602 Sherman St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Aguilar was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

William Diavatopoulos, 32, of 2412 W. Megan Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking. Diavatopoulos was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Geoffrey Savage, 32, of 4345 E. Sunburst St. in Sand Springs, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Savage was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Little Flock

William Pamplin, 49, of 2109 Little Flock Drive in Little Flock, was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and aggravated assault. Pamplin was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Melvin Zecena-Quintanilla, 28, of 206 E. Southern Trace Drive in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual assault. Zecena-Quintanilla was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Jeffery Fish, 37, of 361 Columbia Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Fish was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Clay Cawood, 39, of 2124 N. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Cawood was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Tontitown

Raymond Medley, 39, of 668A Via Torre Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Medley was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.