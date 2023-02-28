NLR mayor recaps city’s year of changes

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick gave his annual State of the City address at the North Little Rock City Council meeting Monday.

Over the past year, he said, the city has broken ground on a new health care clinic in Rose City, built a new fire station in Burns Park, opened a new pump track, started a new Municipal Identification Program to equip citizens, demolished the old Greyhound Bus station to allow for more growth downtown and began street and drainage work on Faulkner Lake Road among other projects.

The Rose City health care clinic was a $4 million investment, promising over 20 jobs. The partnership with Baptist Health is the first full-service medical facility in the east part of the city since 2013.

Troy Wells, CEO of Baptist Health, said the relationship with North Little Rock dates back to the 1960s and the two have had a "tremendous" partnership since.

The half-cent sales tax that passed helped fund renovations for fire stations across the city, as well as a new four-story training tower and a memorial for line-of-duty deaths.

The pump track at Burns Park saw visitors from across the state enjoy biking, skateboarding and roller skating. David Larson, owner of Angry Dave's Bicycles, said "we're not even close to finished yet."

Raul Fernando, director of Seis Puentes at the Municipal Identification Program, said since the start of the ID program in June of 2022, over 500 applicants have applied for an ID.

Mary Beth Bowman, director of city services, said after the demolition of the Greyhound Bus station the city's downtown area will see major changes to the landscape in the next two to five years. It's an asset to have vacant property which is city-owned and privately-owned, she said.

Faulkner Lake Road was made accessible after being closed for the better part of a year due to flooding. Marie Hollowell, president of the Stone Links Neighborhood Association, said the improvements will enhance the community and make their new disc golf course more available to visitors.

"I take pride in how hard our city employees work for our citizens and the spirit of community we all share," Hartwick said. "North Little Rock continues to be a leader in economic development in Central Arkansas and in our state. I am looking forward to what the future holds in 2023 for the City of North Little Rock."

The state of the city address is available here: https://bit.ly/3kwzQIq.