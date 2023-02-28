Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Source: James out for awhile

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers may miss multiple weeks with an injury to his right foot, a person familiar with the situation said Monday night. The full extent of the injury is not yet known and more test results were pending, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither James nor the Lakers announced anything about a long-term absence. The Lakers had already ruled James -- the NBA's all-time leading scorer -- out for tonight's game at Memphis with what they called right foot soreness. James played 37 minutes in the Lakers' 111-108 win at Dallas on Sunday, helping Los Angeles rally from a 27-point deficit. But he left the arena with a pronounced limp, with video from The Dallas Morning News showing how much the foot was bothering him.

FOOTBALL

Commanders release Wentz

The Washington Commanders released Carson Wentz on Monday, an expected move that puts an end to the one-season experiment with the veteran quarterback that did not work out. After giving up draft picks to acquire him in a trade with Indianapolis last March, the Commanders were able to get out of the final two years of Wentz's contract without any salary cap penalty. Wentz threw for 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 8 games, going 2-5 as the starter sandwiched around a broken finger that sidelined him for several weeks. When Taylor Heinicke struggled late in the season, Coach Ron Rivera turned back to Wentz, who had three interceptions in a loss to Cleveland that contributed to knocking Washington out of playoff contention. From that point forward, Rivera gave no thought to handing the job back to Wentz. Rookie Sam Howell started the regular-season finale and goes into offseason workouts as the starting QB. The Commanders also released veteran safety Bobby McCain, whose presence was made redundant by the emergence of Darrick Forrest. McCain's release saves roughly $2.32 million in salary cap space. McCain, 29, had four interceptions in 34 games over two seasons with Washington but none in 2022 for a defense that often played with three safeties on the field at once.

Gators hire Armstrong

Florida has hired Austin Armstrong as its defensive coordinator, poaching a member of Nick Saban's Alabama staff after less than two months on the job. The 29-year-old Armstrong replaces Patrick Toney, who left Gainesville after one subpar season to become a defensive assistant with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Gators Coach Billy Napier turned to Armstrong to fill the position, making him the youngest defensive coordinator in Power Five football. Armstrong, who spent the last two seasons as Southern Mississippi's defensive coordinator, was Napier's inside linebackers coach at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020. Armstrong will be asked to help fix a unit that ranked 97th in the country in total defense in 2022.

Click heads to Blue Jays

Former Houston Astros general manager James Click was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as vice president of baseball strategy. Click, 45, helped build the Houston teams that went to three straight American League Championship Series and back-to-back World Series, winning it all last year. But he clashed with owner Jim Crane, and the Astros announced six days after clinching the title that he would not be back. It's believed to be the first time a World Series-winning GM did not return since 1947, when the Yankees' Larry MacPhail was replaced by George Weiss. The Blue Jays said Click will work closely with General Manager Ross Atkins across both professional and amateur levels.

TENNIS

Austin tournament opens

Women's professional tennis made its WTA tournament debut in the capital of Texas on Monday, and Katie Volynets beat Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in an all-American matchup to reach the second round of the ATX Open. The 21-year-old Volynets, who is ranked a career-high 92nd this week, was broken only once in the match while taking four games served by the 58th-ranked Riske-Amritraj, including all three in the final set. In January, Volynets qualified for the Australian Open and reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, upsetting No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova. Volynets next faces No. 3 seed Anastasia Potapova or wild-card entry Elizabeth Mandlik, whose mother, Hana Mandlikova, won four Grand Slam singles titles. Potapova and Mandlik are scheduled to play each other today. In other Day 1 results at the hard-court tournament, 151st-ranked Mirjam Bjorklund, who got into the field via a wild-card invitation, eliminated 50th-ranked Alycia Parks 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 -- Parks accumulated 14 aces and 11 double-faults; qualifier Heather Watson beat Danka Kovinic 7-6 (2), 6-4; and Anna Blinkova defeated qualifier Ann Li 6-4, 6-4.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) laughs next to Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

