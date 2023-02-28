Owens Corning has Russellville plans

Owens Corning announced Monday that it will create 50 jobs at a new 150,000-square foot manufacturing facility in Russellville's East End Industrial Park, the company's third expansion in the state since 2021.

The Ohio-based manufacturer will produce extruded polystyrene insulation for commercial and residential buildings at the facility, which is projected to be fully operational by 2025. Company officials said the facility is needed to meet growing customer demand.

"Expanding Owens Corning's ... production with this new facility will advance our ability to create sustainable solutions in the building materials industry and better serve the growing needs of our customers," Rodney Wideman, vice president and general manager of foam insulation, said in a statement announcing the project.

Russellville began a diligent effort about five years ago to assemble land and prepare the locations to meet site-ready specifications to attract manufacturing operations, according to Megan Selman, president and chief executive officer of the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce and Russellville Regional Economic Development Alliance.

"For Russellville, this says that we can compete on a national scale," Selman said Monday. "They could have put this project anywhere."

The city has two certified sites that meet site-ready specifications and are ready for a manufacturing company to build on immediately, Selman said. "We have ready-to-go product and we have industrial property owned either by the city or our regional alliance for economic development," she said. "From day one, when a company is looking to invest here, we have a site that is ready to go."

Site-ready land and facilities are more attractive to industries searching for new locations, and the Russellville effort played a key role in landing the Owens Corning plant, Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said Monday.

"They took on the initiative a few years ago to take a couple of their properties through a certified-site process," he said. "Without the community taking that proactive initiative, they would not have been in the mix for this project. They did all the due diligence for the company and that takes out risk for the company. This is a really good story of community development leading to solid economic development."

The Russellville expansion also meets several recruiting requirements vital to the state's economic development efforts, O'Neal said, noting an emphasis on landing Fortune 500 companies with well-established operations in growing industry sectors.

"This is a really important sector for us," O'Neal said. "This hits the sweet spot of a lot of areas. Companies that are well established and have a track record of success indicates they are going to have success here."

Manufacturing is one of the five largest contributors to the Arkansas economy and produced an employment growth spurt last year. The sector employed 164,400 Arkansans in December, up from 159,200 in 2021. Employment levels, however, are down from the record 247,600 jobs in February 1995.

Owens Corning will pay wages higher than the state and county averages, O'Neal said. The average hourly wage for all industry sectors in Arkansas was $25.93, according to AEDC's most-recent figures. Pope County's average hourly wage was $23.35. "This project will raise the per-capita income of Arkansans," O'Neal added. "And this is an industry that will be a good cultural fit as well from the workforce development initiatives that we have and the skills that the company needs."

Russellville's Chamber of Commerce, Selman said, has a director solely dedicated to workforce development.

"Her full-time job is to look at the workforce in Russellville, to study it and to connect education efforts with industry," Selman said. "We want to make sure we are graduating kids locally who are prepared for the workforce. We know what industries are looking for and what they need."

Owens Corning is a global building and construction manufacturer that has been expanding in Arkansas since it added 550,000 square feet as part of a $107 million investment in the facility in Fort Smith, where the company has operated since 1984. That expansion, announced in 2021, was followed by another announcement last year that the company would invest $24.5 million on equipment and facilities that would create 50 more jobs in Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith plant produces fiberglass composite materials. Owens Corning has about 90 employees in Arkansas and the additional 50 will be added to the Russellville facility over the next two years.

As incentives to expand in Russellville, Owens Corning will receive $500,000 through the governor's quick action closing fund, tax breaks for the purchase of building materials, equipment and machinery, and seven years of rebates equal to 3.9% to 5% of the annual payroll of new full-time permanent employees.