ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Palminteri’s ‘A Bronx Tale’ at Pulaski Tech

THEATER: One-man show

"A Bronx Tale with Chazz Palminteri," the actor's autobiographical one-man show, is onstage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater on the main campus of University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $55-$65. Visit uaptc.edu/charts.

Palminteri, born Calogero Lorenzo Palminteri in 1952, grew up in a tough area of the Bronx, learning life lessons that would later prove very useful to his career. After studying at the Actors Studio, he appeared off-Broadway in the early 1980s while paying his dues as a bouncer and doorman in nightclubs, among other jobs.

In 1986 he found that his ethnic qualifications were well-suited for getting tough-talker parts in movies (Sylvester Stallone's "Oscar," Woody Allen's "Bullets Over Broadway," " Running Scared," "The Usual Suspects," "Diabolique") and television ("Wiseguy," "Matlock," "Hill Street Blues," " Godfather of Harlem"). His 1988 autobiographical one-man play "A Bronx Tale" attracted the attention of Robert De Niro, who became his mentor and brought the play — and him — to the big screen.

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman play war-torn lovers in "Casablanca." (AP Photo/Warner Bros. file photo) FILM: 'Casablanca' restored

A newly restored and remastered 4K digital cinema version of the 1942 movie "Casablanca" is back on big screens:

◼️ 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. March 8 at the Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema and the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock.

◼️ 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. March 8 at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock

◼️ 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. March 8 at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, the Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema 12 in Rogers and the Malco Ft. Smith Cinema in Fort Smith.

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.

With the world already embroiled in war, before the United States was involved, an American expatriate (Humphrey Bogart) finds his world turned upside down when his former flame (Ingrid Bergman) walks into his nightclub in Casablanca, Morocco — accompanied by her husband, a firebrand resistance organizer who has escaped from a Nazi concentration camp and is hoping to get to America. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging meticulously cleaned and repaired nitrate fine-grain film elements to create the 4K scanned digital images.

ON THE PODIUM: 'Story of a Speech'

Former White House speechwriter Lissa Muscatine discusses the drafting of former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's speech to the Fourth United Nations World Conference on Women in Beijing, in a conversation with Mike Hemphill, director of Leadership Development at the Clinton Foundation, titled "'Women's Rights Are Human Rights, Once and For All': The Story of a Speech," 6 p.m. Wednesday in Sturgis Hall at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. It's part of the Clinton Presidential Center Presents series, a partnership between the Clinton Foundation, Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas and the Clinton Presidential Library. You can attend in person or virtually; either way, register at tinyurl.com/mt9j92ph.

ART: Submit your works

June 1 is the deadline for Mid-South artists to submit entries for the Arts & Science Center in Pine Bluff's 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. The competition will accept paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography. For the first time, entries can be in digital and video formats.

Juror Rachel Trusty will select a best in show that will receive $1,000; additional awards: first place, $500; second place, $200. There will be three $100 merit awards and $2,000 available in purchase awards. There is an per-entry fee of $25, with a maximum of five entries per artist. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal.

The exhibition opens July 20 in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery at the center, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, with a 5-7 p.m. reception and a 6 p.m. awards presentation. It will remain on display through Oct. 14. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. For more information, call (870) 536-3375 or email mhoward@asc701.org.



