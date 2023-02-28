PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Scott, Casteel continue to shine as high school careers wind down

Brandon Scott ended his high school football career by leading Charleston to the state championship in Class 3A.

Now, he's trying to do the same thing as a senior in basketball for the Tigers.

Scott piled up 94 points in three games to lead Charleston to the championship in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at West Fork. For his effort, Scott in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week. Carlee Casteel of Rogers Heritage is the NWADG girls Player of the Week.

Scott enhanced his reputation as perhaps the best in a long line of standout quarterbacks at Charleston when he led the Tigers to a 14-1 record that concluded with a 41-12 victory over Booneville at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. He's also a standout basketball player who scored 28, 37, and 29 points in the three wins last week for Charleston in the regionals at West Fork. His 29 points came in the championship when Charleston defeated Valley Springs 70-58.

"Brandon is a special player," Charleston basketball coach B.J. Ross said. "He as humble a kid as I have ever coached and he's so easy to coach because he is 100 percent about the team and about winning first. That's what separates him from other good players. He could be arrogant and selfish but he is the furthest thing from that. That's what makes our team so special because there's zero jealousy towards him."

Casteel is another senior standout who's on a roll as her high school career nears an end. Casteel started last week by scoring 25 points but she left the court disappointed after Rogers Heritage lost 58-51 at Fayetteville. Three days later, Casteel took her frustration out on Rogers when she scorched the Lady Mounties for 47 points. That's a school record for Casteel, who scored all nine of her team's points in overtime to produce an 80-76 win over Rogers.

Casteel's ability to drive aggressively to the basket and make free throws after being fouled adds to her effectiveness as a top scorer. In two games last week, she combined to make 25 of 31 free throws (81 percent).

"Carlee has done a great job of playing within the team structure this past week, and it's been a lot of fun to watch," Rogers Heritage coach Josh Laymon said. "I've been proud of the growth that she's shown in her discipline to take high-percentage shots with a strong body position. Carlee is such a talented playmaker that when she is able to get to her spots it's really difficult to slow her down without fouling her."