Police: Woman arrested in relation to hit-and-run that killed Benton boy

Benton Police on Monday announced the arrest of a Hot Springs woman they believe was involved in the Jan. 15 hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old Zarious Evans of Benton.

Jerrica Speed, 28, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury, negligent homicide and obstructing governmental operations, a news release from the department said.

She was issued a $5,000 cash/sheriff’s bond, the release said.

Authorities also said three juveniles are facing curfew violations and other misdemeanor charges related to the hit-and-run. The identity of the juveniles and information about the other charges were not immediately released.

Evans was found dead in the 19000 block of South Service Road just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 15, after police received a call about an unresponsive boy in the area, the release said.

A Jan. 17 news release identified Speed as the driver of the black Nissan Pathfinder involved in the crash and said she had contacted authorities about it.