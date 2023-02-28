PREP ROUNDUP: Har-Ber blanks Heritage in 6A-West opener; Lavaca claims big 2-1 win against Lincoln





BASEBALL

Springdale Har-Ber 11, Rogers Heritage 0

Kaleb Ceola's three-run home run capped a seven-run outburst in the first inning as Har-Ber rolled to a win over Heritage in the season opener and 6A-West opener for both schools at Wildcat Field.

Cole Carlton had two hits and drove in two runs, including an first-inning RBI single as the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) took advantage of three Heritage errors. Ceola also drove in a run in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

That was more than enough for pitcher Ross Felder, who only allowed a first-inning double to B Renfrow and struck out 11 War Eagles while walking just one.

Fayetteville 8, Springdale 0

Rogers 5, Bentonville 1

Gabe Salinas' RBI single drove in Caleb Champion with the go-ahead run and sparked a four-run fifth as Rogers knocked off Bentonville at Mountie Field.

Champion led off the inning by being hit with a pitch, then took second on a wild pitch before scoring on Salinas' hit to right field and giving the Mounties (1-0, 1-0) a 2-1 lead. Lance Wike and Jacob then drew walks to load the bases before Keller Christenberry's double emptied the bases.

Salinas also drove in Rogers' first run when his first-inning triple drove in Cooper Addison, who had drawn a one-out walk. Bentonville (0-1, 0-1) tied the game in the top of the fifth when Carter Nye walked and later came home a grounder back to the mound by J.J. Spafford.

Ty Anderson pitched five innings and picked up the win as he allowed three hits and struck out six. Casey Christ, the second of three Bentonville pitchers, took the loss.

Fayetteville 8, Springdale 0

Jaison DeLamar and Blake Pennington held Springdale to three hits, and Zach Adams drove in three runs to pace Fayetteville past Springdale at home.

DeLamar allowed three hits over six innings and struck out four, and he helped his cause with three hits and drove in a run. Pennington threw a hitless seventh, including a strikeout.

Adams and Eli Patrick had back-to-back RBI singles and gave Fayetteville a 2-0 lead. DeLamar drove in a run in the second, then Adams then added a two-run triple in the fourth to make it a 5-0 game.

FS Southside 8, Bentonville West 2

Ty Jones threw a complete-game five-hitter and drove in two runs to help his cause as Southside defeated West on the road and ruined the debut of new Wolverines coach Don Thomas.

Jones threw only 83 pitches -- 57 for strikes -- and struck out seven for the victory. His first-inning double drove in two runs and put the Mavericks ahead to stay.

Zeb Allen had three hits and drove in two runs for Southside, which banged out 12 hits. Jackson Pruitt also had three hits while David Sorg also drove in two runs.

Ty Durham had two of West's six hits.

FS Southside 11, Booneville 0

Eli Caldarera belted a double and a home run and drove in three runs as Northside opened its season with a win at home over Booneville.

Caldarera put the Grizzlies on the board with an RBI double and started a five-run second, then he added a solo home run in the third. Northside then blew the game open with a five-run fourth, including an RBI groundout by Calderera.

Jayden Duggar and Will Rollans each drove in two runs. Five different Grizzlies pitcher combined to hold Booneville to just two hits with 11 strikeouts.

Prairie Grove 3, Pottsville 2

Ryder Orr threw four scoreless innings and drove in two runs as Prairie Grove slipped past Pottsville and started the season with a road victory.

Orr struck out three and allowed just four hits, while Connor Hubbs pitched the seventh and recorded the save.

Owen Davenport drove in a run with a fourth-inning groundout, then Orr hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Paris 6, Waldron 3

PARIS – Dax Baumgartner was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Paris Eagles to the nonconferenc win against the Bulldogs in the season opener for both teams on Monday night at W.H. Morgan Field.

Baumgartner (1-0), a sophomore, earned the win, allowing one run on one hit with nine strikeouts and one walk over four complete innings. Freshman Kort Tencleve earned the save, allowing two runs – one earned – on four hits with two strikeouts over three complete innings of relief.

Matthew Brigance (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over three complete innings before giving way to reliever Scout Young.

Brigance was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. His one-out RBI single in the third inning gave the Bulldogs (0-1) a brief 1-0 lead. Paris rallied in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead for good, scoring three runs off Brigance on a wild pitch and a two-out RBI single by Arkansas Tech signee Mason Bradley and a two-out RBI double by Baumgartner.

Paris (1-0), a 3A state semifinalist a year ago, added three more runs in fifth inning off Young, scoring one run on an error and two more on a two-out RBI-double by Baumgartner and a two-out RBI-single by Brady Owens to extend its lead to 6-1.

SOCCER

Boys

Harrison 5, Haas Hall-Bentonville 0

Jack Fenn had two goals and added two assists as Harrison opened its season with a victory on its home field,.

The Goblins took a 2-0 lead at halftime as Fenn scored, then had the assist on Kale Thomason's goal seven minutes later. Brody Burge scored on a rebound, followed by a goal by Keaton Carter before Fenn scored to close out the scoring.

Grayson Dupre and Mason Kitterman shared duties as goalkeeper and recorded the shutout with three combined saves.

Harrison returns to action Friday at home against Valley View during the Goblin Classic.

SOFTBALL

Lavaca 2, Lincoln 1

This season-opener was more like a late spring playoff game as Lavaca's Hannah Winchester and Lincoln sophomore Brinkley Moreton locked into a pitcher's duel.

Winchester and the Golden Arrows (1-0) scored single runs in the third and sixth innings, and Lincoln left the tying run at third in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Moreton struck out five of the first hitters she faced, but ran into trouble in the third by hitting lead-off batter Emma Ruggiero. After a sacrifice bunt moved Ruggiero to second, Lavaca shortstop Mayli Stockton ripped an RBI triple to left, scoring Ruggiero for a 1-0 lead.

Two Lincoln errors on the same play in the sixth inning allowed Lavaca's Kyla Force to race all the way around to score on a fly ball to right and a 2-0 lead.

Winchester, who struck out 15 in the game, worked around trouble in the sixth by walking two Lady Wolves batters but got an inning-ending strikeout.

Lincoln finally got to Winchester in the seventh when Kristen Rhine led off the inning with a walk. Sophia Rothrock came on to courtesy run for Rhine and moved to second on a sacrifice by Zoe Pomeroy. With two outs, Lincoln's Ryleigh Landrum crushed an RBI triple to right that scored Rothrock, closing the gap to 2-1, but Winchester closed out the game by getting a fly ball to right for the final out.

Each pitcher allowed just two hits and Moreton had 13 strikeouts for Lincoln.

Van Buren 7, FS Southside 2

Ashlyn Michael homered and drove in two runs to power the Lady Pointers to a season-opening win.

MaKayla Coombs doubled twice for Van Buren (1-0) and Riley Lowrey and Emerline Caldwell each had two hits to pace Van Buren's 10-hit attack.

That was plenty of run support for Lady Pointer ace Caldwell, who went the distance and struck out 9 to earn the win in the circle.

Van Buren scored 4 runs in the top of the second inning and that was more than enough for the win.

Abby Estep was 2-for-3 with an RBI at the dish for Southside (0-1).

Rogers Heritage 15, Siloam Springs 0

The Lady War Eagles broke out the big sticks in the season opener and routed Siloam Springs, belting 8 extra-base hits including homers from Emily Carpenter and Karlee Earl, who drove in 4 runs.

Ava De Frates tripled and doubled for Heritage (1-0) and the Lady War Eagles also got triples from Gabrielle Kelly and Madelyn Humphries in the win.

Carpenter allowed just 1 hit over four innings and struck out 9.

Aspeyn Downing had the only hit for Siloam Springs (0-1).



