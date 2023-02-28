Sanders' executive order aims to address faults in state's foster care system

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday requiring a newly formed coalition of private-public entities to draft policies to address faults in Arkansas' foster care system.

Under the order, Every Child Arkansas, a network of state agencies, faith-based organizations and foster care advocates, is tasked with finding ways to recruit more foster care parents, connect families with social services and create preventive strategies to keep children out of foster care, Sanders said during a news conference.

"This executive order will have a major direct impact on the foster care system here in Arkansas," she said. "It's the first of many steps we're planning to take."

By cutting processing times and speeding foster family licensing, Sanders expects the initiative to place children in homes in less than two months. The program also aims to increase the transparency of the foster care system and deputize a foster advocate to help foster families in each county, Sanders said.

Lawmakers, advocates and foster families crowded the governor's conference room to watch Sanders and other officials affiliated with Every Child Arkansas deliver remarks.

Before Sanders signed her order, Dr. Phil Goad, a member of the executive council for Every Child Arkansas, announced the official launch of the foster care network's website.

"It will raise awareness of the need for foster care and adoptive families in our state," he said. "This magnificent new online resource will be telling encouraging stories of success and provide opportunities for Arkansans across the state to volunteer and learn more about foster care."

The Every Child Arkansas network aims to ensure Arkansas has "more than enough" foster families, adoptive families and support for biological families, Goad said.

The coalition includes state agencies within the Arkansas Department of Human Services and organizations such as CASA for Children, CarePortal, Children's Homes Inc., Project Zero and others.