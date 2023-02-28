Serbian national arraigned on drug charges as part of Arkansas gang sweep

A Serbian national indicted in a far-ranging investigation into gang violence and drug trafficking in Central Arkansas believed to be centered on two rival street gangs was arraigned Monday in federal court after his arrest last month in New Jersey.

Nenad "Nash" Steljic, 34, a native of the Republic of Serbia, was indicted in November by a grand jury in Little Rock along with 25 other people for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and other activities that investigators with the FBI's GETROCK Task Force have attributed to a street gang known as Lodi Murder Mobb. A tandem FBI investigation into the activities of a rival gang -- EBK, which stands for Every Body Killas -- resulted in an additional 35 people indicted, although three defendants were named in both indictments.

FBI investigators said the two gangs were responsible for what they termed "a pipeline" of drugs and guns flowing between Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

According to court records, Steljic was arrested in late January by police in Wayne, N.J., and appeared for a bond hearing before a magistrate judge in the federal District of New Jersey on Jan. 20, where he was ordered to be transported to Arkansas.

"A grand jury for the Eastern District of Arkansas has charged you in an indictment with two felony counts," U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie R. Ervin told Steljic as she opened the hearing. "You're charged with other defendants in Count 1 with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana ... If you're convicted of that charge, the maximum statutory penalties that may be imposed are not less than five years or more than 40 years in prison, a fine of not more than $5 million, and supervised release not less than four years."

The other count he faced, Ervin said, is use of a communications device in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, for which she said the maximum penalties are four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year on supervised release.

"When I say those are the maximum statutory penalties," Ervin explained, "those are the most you can get if you are convicted. You need to also understand that the federal sentencing guidelines are likely to play a role in any sentence you receive in this case and you may want to discuss with your attorney what the guidelines are, how they work and how they could impact your case."

Ervin appointed Little Rock attorney Annie Depper to represent Steljic. Depper entered an innocent plea for Steljic and requested a jury trial, which has been set for March 27 before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields told Ervin the government requested that Steljic be held in federal custody until his case is resolved.

"It's also my understanding that there's an immigration hold on Mr. Steljic," Fields said.

"I believe, after a brief reading of the pre-trial services report, there is a detainer," Depper said. "But, I would like to reserve the right to the possibility of a bond hearing in the event that possibility opens up for us."

Ervin said she would reserve Steljic's right to a bond hearing at a later date and ordered him returned to federal custody.

According to court records, including Steljic, 15 people named in the FBI's Lodi Murder Mobb indictment have been ordered to remain in custody, nine have been released pending trial, and two -- Eric Lozano, 28, of Dallas, Texas and Milka "Ace Boogie" Bell, 27, of Benton, are considered to be fugitives and are subject to a nationwide search by law enforcement.



