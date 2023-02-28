Single-vehicle crashes kill two in state

Two separate crashes Sunday left a Helena-West Helena man and a Mountain Pine man dead, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police.

Larry Savell Jr., 46, of Helena-West Helena, died in a single-vehicle incident Sunday just before 2 p.m. while traveling in Sebastian County, according to one report.

The report said Savell was traveling northbound on Arkansas 85 when his 2004 Chevrolet Venture left the roadway before overturning.

No other injuries were reported.

Police described the weather as cloudy and the road as dry at the time of the wreck.

Mountain Pine resident Frederick Bergey died Sunday about 9 p.m. in Garland County while traveling near Arkansas 227.

The report says Bergey, 33, exited the roadway to the right and traveled "down the roadside" before re-entering the roadway and repeated this once more, exiting the roadway on the left.

Bergey then left the roadway again one more time -- rotating clockwise, skidding off the right side of the road and crashing his 2005 Jeep into a tree.

One boy was also injured in the wreck. The boy's name and age were not identified in the report, but he was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hospital for treatment.

The weather was described by police as clear with wet roads during the time of the wreck.